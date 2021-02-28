NAU Roundup: Men's cross country sees 4-year conference title streak snapped by SUU; women keep crown

Senior Pipi Eitel clocked a personal best 5K time of 17:29.7 to place seventh, while senior Delaney Rasmussen (17:30.7) finished eighth overall, shaving nearly two and a half minutes off of her conference meet time from last year.

Soon to follow were Jesselyn Bries, finishing just outside the top 10 at 11th with a time of 17:56.3, and Annika Reiss at 17th in her conference championship meet debut.

“The competition they saw earlier in the season were some of the best teams in the country; today was just a different style race that allowed them to find contact with each other and control the flow of the race,” Smith said. “I think today showed what's possible when they run together, and putting all these experiences together leaves them in a really good place leading up to the national meet.”

Women's basketball

Khiarica Rasheed poured in a season-best 27 points, but Southern Utah poured it on offensively, shooting 65% en route to a 97-80 victory on Saturday in the America First Event Center.

The loss concluded the regular season for NAU, which will take a 12-12 overall record and 10-10 Big Sky mark into the conference tournament. The 2021 Big Sky Championship begins on Monday, March 8, in Boise.