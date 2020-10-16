NAU Roundup: Men's cross country ready for OSU Invite

The Northern Arizona men's cross country team will compete Saturday at the OSU Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the team's first meet of the season.

NAU will share the 8K field with defending national champion BYU as well as Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian, UTEP, and fellow Big Sky competitor Southern Utah.

This will be the first time that NAU will run against BYU since the Cougars snapped the Lumberjacks' run of three straight national championships last season. BYU claimed the national title on the muddy course with 109 points, followed by NAU's 163 points.

The Lumberjacks return to competition with two sophomore cross country All-Americans in Drew Bosley and Abdihamid Nur.

Bosley placed first at the 2019 Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championships and was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year. He also placed 22nd at nationals last year.

Nur placed 33rd at the 2019 national championship meet and was named the Big Sky Men's Freshman of the Year this past indoor track and field season after sweeping the 3K and 5K to become a double conference champion.