NAU Roundup: Men's cross country place 4 in the top 5 at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge

The Northern Arizona men’s and women’s cross country teams placed first and third in their return to Las Vegas at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge on Friday.

The men, ranked No. 2 in the most recent USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll, were led by All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur’s first-place finish (22:30.5), and freshman Nico Young’s second-place finish (22:30.7) on the 8K course.

The Lumberjacks placed four in the top five en route to the victory.

All-American senior Luis Grijalva was the next scorer for the Lumberjacks, placing fourth with a time of 22:35.4, while redshirt senior Blaise Ferro placed fifth (22:42.8) and redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty (23:23.1) placed eighth for a team score of 20 points -- a total that separated NAU from runner-up No. 5 Stanford by 28 points.

“Something I’m proud of is that we don't have a number one defined position. On our team, things can change and that’s a really great thing,” Lumberjacks director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith said. “Our guys are truly some of the top in the country, so the fact that we can put so many up front like that is definitely one of our strengths.”