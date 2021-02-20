NAU Roundup: Men's cross country place 4 in the top 5 at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge

The Northern Arizona men’s and women’s cross country teams placed first and third in their return to Las Vegas at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge on Friday.
The men, ranked No. 2 in the most recent USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll, were led by All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur’s first-place finish (22:30.5), and freshman Nico Young’s second-place finish (22:30.7) on the 8K course.
The Lumberjacks placed four in the top five en route to the victory.
All-American senior Luis Grijalva was the next scorer for the Lumberjacks, placing fourth with a time of 22:35.4, while redshirt senior Blaise Ferro placed fifth (22:42.8) and redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty (23:23.1) placed eighth for a team score of 20 points -- a total that separated NAU from runner-up No. 5 Stanford by 28 points.
“Something I’m proud of is that we don't have a number one defined position. On our team, things can change and that’s a really great thing,” Lumberjacks director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith said. “Our guys are truly some of the top in the country, so the fact that we can put so many up front like that is definitely one of our strengths.”
Following the men's race, the NAU women, ranked No. 16, took off with junior Taryn O'Neill leading the pack with a third-place finish.
After a standout first-place performance at the Silver State Collegiate Challenge, earning her Big Sky women's athlete of the week honor earlier this month, and her third-place finish Friday with a 6K time of 19:55.5, O’Neill is shaping up to be one of NAU’s strongest runners.
“I’m really excited for her,” Smith said. “Today was definitely a grind, and she’s competing with some of the best people in the country, so I was impressed.”
Seniors Delaney Rasmussen (20:14.1) and Pipi Eitel (20:23.6) were the next NAU women to score, placing 16th and 22nd, respectively, with juniors Bryn Morley (20:31.6) and Jesselyn Bries (20:37.9) finishing 27th and 32nd.
The Lumberjacks posted a team score of 100 good for third as the Lumberjacks finished 15 points behind Stanford, and 40 points behind New Mexico.
With Big Sky Conference Championships rapidly approaching on Feb. 27, Southern Utah was the only fellow league competitor seen by both NAU squads on the field Friday. Southern Utah’s men trailed NAU by 91 points and the women by 158 points.
“We’re positioned well to compete in these final few weeks of the season. I saw both teams have a tangible step forward today and that’s important right now,” Smith said. “We just have to use this as affirmation for where we stand and get back to work.”
Volleyball
This week’s two-match Big Sky Conference series between NAU and Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within NAU’s program.
Northern Arizona Athletics does not release specific information regarding COVID-19 issues, so it is unclear what exactly happened within the Lumberjacks program.
The matches scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Moscow, Idaho, will not be played. At this time, Big Sky matches that are canceled will not be rescheduled due to conference policy.
NAU is currently 6-2, all Big Sky matches, and is coming off two straight wins at Eastern Washington.