NAU ROUNDUP: Men's cross country picked 1st in preseason poll

The Northern Arizona University men's cross country team was picked first in both the Mountain Regional and national preseason polls this week. Meanwhile, the women's team came in sixth in the regional poll and 22nd in the national poll.

Last season the men's squad brought home the NCAA title after placing second at the regional meet.

The Lumberjacks return many important members of the championship team, including Nico Young, who placed 11th at the national race and second at regionals.

The women's team placed sixth at the Mountain Regionals last season, with senior returner Taryn O'Neill winning the women's race. At the national championships a week later, the team placed 23rd overall.

The Lumberjacks will open their season with their only home meet on Saturday at Buffalo Park in the 42nd annual George Kyte Classic.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks are gearing up for their fall slate as they add two newcomers just ahead of the beginning of fall practices.

Maciej Bogusz added Purdue transfer Piotr Galus and true freshman Maikel De Boes to the now nine-man roster looking to reclaim a Big Sky Conference title.

"Our program has reached new heights entering national rankings last season," Bogusz said. "Maikel and Piotr are definitely high-caliber players that will help us achieve our next goals. Both of them want to play professionally, and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their dream."

Galus was born and raised in Szczecin, Poland, and has plenty of high-level experience. The sophomore has appeared in 11 professional tournament main doubles draws, as well as nine singles.

The transfer had a pair of quarterfinal professional appearances, while also reaching the semifinals of the ITF Juniors Tennispark Open in 2018. In addition, he added three singles quarterfinals, appearing in the semifinals of the Angie Cup in Puszczykowo, Poland.

De Boes is from Beveren-Wass, Belgium, and has been playing tennis since he was 6 years old. The incoming freshman started playing ITF Juniors tennis when he was 16, highlighting his juniors career with a singles ranking of No. 79, making De Boes the highest ITF ranked player Northern Arizona has ever recruited.

De Boes won two ITF juniors single tournaments along with eight doubles tournaments in his youth career. During his first year in the ATP tour he collected three ATP points and six ATP doubles points.

The Lumberjacks will begin their fall slate Sept. 16-18 at the Wildcat Invite in Tucson.