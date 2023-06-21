The Big Sky Conference announced its 2023-24 men's basketball schedule this week, including that of the Northern Arizona men's team.
The Lumberjacks have not yet revealed their full season schedule but will begin conference play with a road game at Northern Colorado on Dec. 30.
- 12/30 – at Northern Colorado
- 1/11 – at Montana State
- 1/13 – at Montana
- 1/18 – Portland State
- 1/20 – Sacramento State
- 1/25 – at Idaho
- 1/27 – at Eastern Washington
- 2/1 – Weber State
- 2/3 – Idaho State
- 2/8 – Montana
- 2/10 – Montana State
- 2/15 – at Sacramento State
- 2/17 – at Portland State
- 2/22 – Eastern Washington
- 2/24 – Idaho
- 2/29 – at Idaho State
- 3/2 – at Weber State
- 3/4 – Northern Colorado
Last season, the Lumberjacks went 12-23 (5-13 Big Sky). Despite being ranked No. 9 in the conference, Northern Arizona pulled off a few upsets en route to the tournament championship game before falling to Montana State.
People are also reading…
The Lumberjacks added Ben Johnson and Tim Russo as assistant coaches during the offseason.