The Big Sky Conference announced its 2023-24 men's basketball schedule this week, including that of the Northern Arizona men's team.

The Lumberjacks have not yet revealed their full season schedule but will begin conference play with a road game at Northern Colorado on Dec. 30.

12/30 – at Northern Colorado

1/11 – at Montana State

1/13 – at Montana

1/18 – Portland State

1/20 – Sacramento State

1/25 – at Idaho

1/27 – at Eastern Washington

2/1 – Weber State

2/3 – Idaho State

2/8 – Montana

2/10 – Montana State

2/15 – at Sacramento State

2/17 – at Portland State

2/22 – Eastern Washington

2/24 – Idaho

2/29 – at Idaho State

3/2 – at Weber State

3/4 – Northern Colorado

Last season, the Lumberjacks went 12-23 (5-13 Big Sky). Despite being ranked No. 9 in the conference, Northern Arizona pulled off a few upsets en route to the tournament championship game before falling to Montana State.

The Lumberjacks added Ben Johnson and Tim Russo as assistant coaches during the offseason.