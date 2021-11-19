NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball wins second straight

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team never trailed in a 74-64 home victory in the Rolle Activity Center on Thursday night over CSU Bakersfield, improving to a 2-2 record.

Led by sophomore Jalen Cone's 18 points, four Lumberjacks scored in double-figures for the second consecutive game, helping NAU post its second straight win.

"We want to keep playing NAU basketball," said Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar. "We don't want to slow the game down. We want to get up at 7,000 feet. At the end of the game, the last five minutes, we have a couple of things to clean up. We missed some free throws, but I'm happy with the way we played. Take away the free throws, I thought we had a pretty dominant performance."

With redshirt junior Nik Mains and redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon each connecting on three 3-pointers, the Lumberjacks made 9-of-22 shots behind the arc compared to just three makes from the distance by the Roadrunners.

NAU also made 19 free throws, six each by Cone and redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards, to seven by CSU Bakersfield, and with a 39-34 rebounding advantage, the Lumberjacks outscored the visitors by eight (13-5) on second chance points.

"To beat Bakersfield plus five, we are very happy with that," Burcar said. "Our effort was outstanding. Our plus-minus in rebounding is so important to us. We were even with the Pac-12 and won the other night, so through four games we're better in the rebounding margin."

Sophomore Isaiah Lewis scored on a put-back on the game's opening possession that proved to be a sign of things to come. On the following trip down the court, Cone knocked down his first of two 3s and then converted a pair of free throws during a 7-0 opening run by NAU in the game's first 90 seconds.

After CSU Bakersfield got within one, 9-8, 7:30 into the contest, NAU went on an 8-0 run, featuring 3s by Mains and Haymon, to push its lead out to 17-8. The Lumberjacks' advantage hit double-digits for the first time at 27-14 following thunderous dunks by Haymon and Richards with 6:53 remaining in the first half and they eventually took a 44-28 lead into the locker room on a 3 from freshman Wynton Brown.

With Cone scoring 13 of his 18 points prior to halftime, NAU shot 52% from the field and made all 11 of its free-throw attempts in building the sizeable lead through 20 minutes.

After battling foul trouble that limited him to under eight minutes in the first half, redshirt freshman Carson Towt was a force in the second half. Finishing the night with eight points, nine rebounds and a career-high six assists, Towt recorded all of his points and all but one rebound after halftime.

NAU maintained a double-digit lead for all but one second in the last 20 minutes, with CSU Bakersfield getting as close as nine in the final moments before Brown split a trip to the free-throw line to provide the decisive margin.

Cone had his best scoring game as a Lumberjack so far while also adding five assists and three rebounds to his line. Haymon and Mains posted identical lines of 11 points and six rebounds, and Richards netted 10 points off the bench buoyed by a 6-for-7 effort at the line.

The Lumberjacks shot 48.9% overalland held the Roadrunners to 41.5% shooting in winning their second straight head-to-head meeting with CSU Bakersfield.

"I was told (CSU Bakersfield) was very similar to the type of team we'll see in the Big Sky, and they were physical from the jump," Cone said. "This was a great game to have under our belt against a physical team that is skilled and who can not only shoot, but get to the cup as well."

After going 2-0 at home this week, the Lumberjacks will head out to South Padre Island to take part in the UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach. NAU will face the host UTRGV on Saturday at before the two teams quickly turn around to meet again next Monday in the Rolle Activity Center.

Volleyball

Five days after pulling off a reverse sweep, the Northern Arizona volleyball team fell victim to one at the most inopportune time. Montana State rallied from a 2-0 deficit to halt NAU's season in its tracks with a 19-25, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25, 15-11 quarterfinal victory on Thursday in the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The loss, NAU's first after leading 2-0 in more than nine years, put its final record at 12-14.

Junior Taylor Jacobsen led three Lumberjacks in double-figure kills with 20 in her second consecutive 20-kill match. Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer and senior Ryann Davis recorded 14 and 11, respectively.

NAU hit .239 for the match, with senior Aubrea Bandfield assisting on 54 of the Lumberjacks' 63 kills, but NAU struggled to slow down Montana State's attack. The Bobcats tallied 73 kills and hit .283, including a .303 clip after the first set.

Despite the Bobcats scoring the first eight points of the fifth set and standing two points away from clinching the match, the Lumberjacks never gave in. Trailing 13-4, Jasmine West had a service run to put some doubt in Montana State's mind.

Serving a 6-0 surge, including two of her career high-tying three aces, West got the Lumberjacks back to 13-10. NAU survived one match point on Jacobsen's 20th kill of the night, but the deficit proved too much to overcome.

Playing in her final career match in a Lumberjacks uniform, Davis hit .360 and also posted a career-high 15 digs. She was one of five Lumberjacks with at least 10 digs -- a season-high -- as Gappmayer (13), Jacobsen (11) and Bandfield (10) all reached the mark to complete double-double performances. Sophomore Millie O'Ketter was NAU's fifth player in double-figures with 13 digs.

Montana State held the statistical advantages across the board including aces (7-5), digs (85-66) and blocks (8.0-5.0).

The Lumberjacks, who were the tournament's fifth seed, are slated to return their entire roster minus their three seniors: Davis, Bandfield and Mara Abernethy. NAU, which finished 10-6 in conference play, won at least 10 Big Sky regular-season matches for the eighth time in the last 10 years.

