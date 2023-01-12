NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball to visit Portland State, Sacramento State

After splitting a pair of contests at home, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will take to the road for a pair of games this weekend.

The Lumberjacks take on the Portland State Vikings for a Thursday tilt and then the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday.

Last week, Northern Arizona beat Montana for the second consecutive time, 75-74, before poor shooting doomed the team against the defending Big Sky champions, Montana State.

The Lumberjacks sit at 5-12 overall and 1-3 in the conference standings. Northern Arizona is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Both Portland State (7-9, 1-2) and Sacramento State (9-7, 2-1) lost to Eastern Washington and beat Idaho on the road last week.

Two players average double figures for the Lumberjacks, led by Jalen Cone with 17.4 points per game -- which is third in the conference -- and Xavier Fuller, who averages 10.4.

The Lumberjacks are averaging 71.2 points per game entering the stretch of away games, shooting 41.7% from the field. They lead the conference and rank 86th nationally with 14.9 assists per game, and are 78th in all of Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.20.

The Vikings protect the basketball, ranking 17th in the nation with a 4.6 turnover margin, while forcing 17.56 per contest to rank 16th. They are also 52nd in steals per game with 6.4. Cameron Parker is 23rd in the nation with 5.4 assists per game.

The Lumberjacks have not won in Portland since Jan. 3, 2015. Portland State has claimed seven out of the last three victories between the programs, and Northern Arizona is 2-3 all-time against the Vikings under head coach Shane Burcar.

The Hornets are an unblemished 5-0 at home this year and have won three out of their last five games overall. Two players average double figures for Sacramento State in Zach Chappell (16.1) and Callum McRae (12.3). McRae is also 13th nationally with 159 total rebounds, and his defensive rebounding averaging of 7.12 is 15th. He pulls down 9.9 per contest to rank 16th. McRae is also a sharp shooter, as he ranks second in the conference with a field goal percentage of 53.4%.

Sacramento State averages 69.2 points per game. It averages 7.7 3-pointers per game while shooting at a league best 36.8% from behind the arc. It also holds opponents to 32.7% from behind the arc. The Hornets are second in the league with 36.5 rebounds per game, outrebounding opponents by 4.6 per game.