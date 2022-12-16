NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball to visit former Big Sky foe Southern Utah

The Northern Arizona University men's basketball team will wrap up nonconference play Saturday at former Big Sky Conference rival Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah.

The Lumberjacks are 4-8 overall and are coming off an 80-75 overtime loss to Utah Valley at home Saturday. Northern Arizona trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before guard Jalen Cone hit the tying jumper to send the game into overtime with 1:27 remaining. The Lumberjacks lost after being outscored 12-7 in OT.

The Thunderbirds, who are in their first year in the Western Athletic Conference, sit at 7-4 overall and are on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday. At home, SUU is 4-1 overall. The Thunderbirds lost to Montana State, but beat Idaho State, West Coast Baptist and Cal State Fullerton for their win streak.

Northern Arizona has a slim 21-20 lead in the all-time series but is looking for its first win over the Thunderbirds since Feb. 15, 2020 -- which would snap a four-game losing streak to SUU. In Cedar City, the Lumberjacks are 7-12 all-time. Northern Arizona's last win at Southern Utah came on Jan. 16, 2020. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the season meetings by scores of 78-66 in Cedar City and 79-48 in Flagstaff.

Cone is coming off back-to-back games with over 20 points, scoring 24 in the win over Pacific and 29 against Utah Valley. He has four games with over 20 points and one with 30 so far this year. He ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 15.6 points per game, 10th in field-goal percentage (37.5%), 10th in free-throw percentage (81.6%) and eighth with 2.3 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Fuller has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games. Against Pacific, he earned the first double-double of his Northern Arizona career with 18 points and 13 rebounds. In the last seven games, he's averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Carson Towt is seventh in the nation and first in the Big Sky with 4.1 offensive rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the conference with 8.8 rebounds per game and 16th nationally with 105 total. He also leads the team with 3.5 assists per game. Nik Mains has been climbing Northern Arizona's all-time 3-pointer list, currently sitting seventh all-time with 158 career 3s. He is also 46 points away from 1,000 career points.

As a team, the Lumberjacks average 72.3 points and 36.8 rebounds per game. They rank 81st in the nation with 8.7 3-pointers per game -- which is fourth in the conference. The Lumberjacks have made at least seven 3s in 10 out of 12 and over 10 in five.

Four of Southern Utah's seven wins have come against non-Division I opponents. Southern Utah ranks fourth in the country with 89.6 points per game. The Thunderbirds are also 10th nationally in steals per game (10.9), eighth in scoring margin (20.5), sixth in rebounds per game (42.73), 14th in turnovers forced per game (18.36) and are shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are led by Tevian Jones, who averages 19.2 points per game and 2.6 3s per contest. Maizen Fausett grabs 6.5 rebounds per game.

Following Saturday's game, the Lumberjacks resume action and open Big Sky Conference play on Dec. 29 at Idaho State.