NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball to host Utah Valley today

For the second time this season, Northern Arizona men's basketball will face off against Utah Valley.

Both squads are coming off West Coast Conference road victories, with Northern Arizona defeating Pacific on Tuesday night, 73-69, and Utah Valley topping BYU on Wednesday night, 75-60.

Northern Arizona sits at 4-7 overall while Utah Valley is 5-4 as they head into today's game in Flagstaff at the Rolle Activity Center.

The two teams last met earlier this season on Nov. 12 in Orem, Utah. The hosting Wolverines led 15-2 early on, and although the Lumberjacks outscored the opponent in the second half and tied the contest with 8:53 to play, they fell 73-69. In the loss, true freshmen Oakland Fort and Jack Wistrcill scored in double figures along with Liam Lloyd, and Carson Towt grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

Since the squads last met, Northern Arizona has gone 4-4 and Utah Valley has gone 3-3 with a pair of overtime losses.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 3-2.

Guard Jalen Cone leads the Lumberjacks with 14.4 points per game -- which is 10th in the Big Sky Conference. Cone averages 2.2 3-pointers per game with 24 on the year, ranking him at 76th nationally. Towt leads the team with 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Utah Valley comes into today on a two-game win streak and boasts four players who average double-digit scoring, led by Justin Harmon with 14.7 points per game.

Following today's game, the Lumberjacks have one final nonconference contest remaining with their old Big Sky foe Southern Utah. The game will be played in Cedar City, Utah, on Dec. 17.

Women's basketball

A slow opening quarter proved to be too much to overcome for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday night against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Trimming an 18-point deficit down to as few as four late in the first quarter, the Lumberjacks (4-6) never could take control of the game away from the Bulldogs (4-5), and ultimately the Lumberjacks fell, 68-63.

After committing nine turnovers in the first quarter, while hitting just 20% from the field, Northern Arizona's offense regained its footing in the second. Hitting 41.2% of their shots, the Lumberjacks only improved as the game went along, finishing the third quarter 7 for 14 and the fourth 9 for 13 (69.2%), while committing 15 more turnovers in the final 30 minutes.

Northern Arizona trimmed the deficit to just four points twice on 3s by Montana Oltrogge and Emily Rodabaugh, but time ran out before the Lumberjacks could come any closer.

Scoring all of her team-high 15 points in the second half, Olivia Moran finished 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Grabbing 13 of her team's 33 rebounds, Oltrogge set a new career high while finishing with her second double-double of the season by scoring 14 points. Rodabaugh added nine points on a trio of 3s.

The Lumberjacks will head south to San Luis Obispo for today's game against the Cal Poly Mustangs.