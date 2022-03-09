NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball to begin conference tournament play

Four wins are all Northern Arizona needs to capture the Big Sky championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the Lumberjacks, the 2022 conference tournament begins today in the first round against No. 6-seeded Eastern Washington at 2:30 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

With a win, Northern Arizona would advance to the quarterfinals -- where it would then face third-seeded Northern Colorado Thursday at 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona enters they tourney as the 11th seed following a regular season that finished at 9-22 overall and 5-15 in the Big Sky standings.

"Regardless of our record, it's a new season," said coach Shane Burcar. "The scoreboard hasn't gone our way obviously, but now that we're in the tournament, we're focused on getting to the next round. We're capable of winning any game in the Big Sky, and this week will be no different."

The Lumberjacks' first opponent will be the Eagles, a team they faced Thursday in Cheney, Washington. Eastern Washington (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona, 69-62, with the Lumberjacks letting go of a seven-point lead just prior to halftime. A 12-0 first-half-closing run by Eastern Washington was pivotal though as the visitors could not overcome the 38-33 halftime deficit.

"We played pretty good defense, but we're challenged to score the ball right now for whatever reason," Burcar said. "We have good shots. We'll make a couple more adjustments to try to change that. With no disrespect to Eastern, we're hoping the third time is a charm."

A win would end the Lumberjacks' longest active losing streak to a Big Sky opponent. The Eagles have won 10 straight over the Lumberjacks over the last five seasons, and the average margin of victory for Eastern Washington during the stretch is 11.6 points.

It will also be the second time in as many years that the two teams will meet in the conference tournament. Last season, Eastern Washington eliminated Northern Arizona in the quarterfinals, 66-60.

Sophomore Jalen Cone will lead the Lumberjacks into the tournament on the heels of a 35-point, nine-rebound performance Saturday at Idaho in the regular-season finale.

Although Cone averaged 19 points per game in two losses to Eastern Washington this season, it was redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon who led the Lumberjacks against the defending conference tournament champion. Haymon averaged 21.5 points per game in the two games, including a career-high 24 points in Thursday's loss.

The Lumberjacks averaged 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, and the Eagles averaged a league-leading 27.4 defensive rebounds per game in conference play.

The Lumberjacks have lost their last seven games.

"In our starting lineup, we have one freshman, three sophomores and a junior, and it would be nice to make some noise in the Big Sky Tournament," Burcar said. "We're a one-bid league and that's the goal coming into the season whether you're 18-2 in the league or you have our record. We have the same goal and that's to go win the tournament."

