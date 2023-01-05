NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball set to play pair of home games starting today

Back at home for the first time since Dec. 10, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will continue Big Sky Conference play this week at home starting today. The Lumberjacks will host the Montana Grizzlies at the Walkup Skydome before playing the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks are coming off road losses at Idaho State and Weber State to open conference action last week. Prior to that, Northern Arizona suffered consecutive overtime losses to Utah Valley and at Southern Utah. Currently sitting at 4-11 overall and 0-2 in the Big Sky standings, the Lumberjacks will look to snap a four-game losing streak with their last win coming on Dec. 6 at Pacific.

At home this year, Northern Arizona is 3-2.

Montana holds a 7-7 record currently and a 1-1 mark in conference action, dropping a game to Eastern Washington but bouncing back to defeat Idaho at home. The Grizzlies are just 1-5 on the road this season but have won three of their last five contests.

The Bobcats also lost to EWU but beat Idaho at home last week. They sit at at 8-7 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky play. Montana State, the defending regular-season and tournament champions, play at Northern Colorado today before coming to Flagstaff Saturday.

Northern Arizona is paced by redshirt junior Jalen Cone, who ranks fourth in the Big Sky overall in points per game at 17.2, including 13 points per game in conference contests. Cone leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 36.9% this season. He averages a conference-leading 2.5 3s per game. He is also ninth in field goal percentage (41.7%) and sixth in free-throw percentage (81.4%).

Cone has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, and 10 out of the 15 contests this season. He has scored over 20 points in five games, including a 45-point performance at Southern Utah on Dec. 17. He ranks second on the team with 2.7 assists per game.

Carson Towt leads the Lumberjacks in rebounds (8.1), assists (3.7) and blocks (0.5) while adding 8.6 points per game. Towt leads the conference and ranks 12th nationally with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game. Nik Mains adds 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and is just 26 points away from becoming the 31st member of Northern Arizona's 1,000 career point club.

As a squad, the Lumberjacks lead the conference and rank 55th nationally with 15.7 assists per game. Their assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.28 is also a league-high and 59th in the country. Northern Arizona racks up 8.4 3s per game, a mark that ranks 80th in Division I, making at least six in 13 games this year and at least nine in seven.

Montana leads the all-time series with Northern Arizona, 76-34, and is 29-21 all-time in Flagstaff. Last season, the Lumberjacks lost to the Grizzlies at home, 58-48, but bounced back to beat Montana in overtime, 72-67, in Missoula a few weeks later. The win snapped a 14-game home win streak for the Grizzlies. The last win in Flagstaff over Montana came by one point back on Feb. 27, 2020.

Montana State leads the all-time series with Northern Arizona, 57-50, but the Lumberjacks own a 35-19 overall series record in Flagstaff. A win over the Bobcats would be the first for the Lumberjacks since Dec. 31, 2018, as they have dropped seven consecutive games to Montana State. However, in that span, six of the seven losses have been decided by six points or fewer. Last season, the Lumberjacks lost 89-84 in Flagstaff and 72-70 in Bozeman.