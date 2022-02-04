NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball returns home after shocking Hornets in The Nest

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team makes a pit stop in Flagstaff before returning to the road next week with a Saturday afternoon matinee in the Walkup Skydome at 2 p.m. versus Northern Colorado. The two teams will then turn around and face each other again to complete a back-to-back on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo.

Northern Arizona's game in the Walkup Skydome precedes a stretch of four straight on the road, including three games next week.

Following a come-from-behind 62-61 victory on the road at Sacramento State on Thursday, the Lumberjacks (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky) look to knock off the Bears for the fourth time in the last five meetings. The next two games will match up the top two 3-point shooting teams in the Big Sky in terms of 3-point percentage and 3-point makes per game. The Bears' 10.7 3s per game ranks ahead of Northern Arizona's average of 9.0.

"Northern Colorado is a great 3-point shooting team, and we'll have to figure out a way to defend them," said Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar. "At the same time, they'll have to figure out a way to defend us. They're going to be fired up coming off a loss, but we'll be ready for them."

The Lumberjacks connected on 11 3s in their road win over the Hornets, marking the seventh time in the last nine games that the team hit double-digit treys. During the stretch, Northern Arizona is shooting 40.8% from behind the arc and averaging 10.9 3s per game. Since the turn of calendar year, spanning the aforementioned nine-game stretch, redshirt junior Nik Mains has recorded 30 3s at a 48.4% clip. Sophomore Jalen Cone is shooting 43.8% with 35 makes from long range and redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon is at 40% with 20 makes.

Mains led four Lumberjacks in double-figure scoring in Thursday's win in Sacramento with 11 of his 16 total points coming in the second half to help his team rally from an eight-point deficit with under 13 minutes to play. Haymon, like Mains, hit four 3s and finished with 12 points, and Cone and redshirt freshman Carson Towt both scored 10. Freshman Jayden Jackson, in his second career start, had his best scoring output of his debut season with eight points.

Cone is averaging a team-leading 19.3 points per game, good for second in the conference only behind Northern Colorado's Daylen Kountz (20.6). In his last 13 games, Cone is averaging 22.2 points with eight 20-point efforts.

Cone continues to lead the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.24) and 3-pointers made (68) while shooting at a 41.2% clip from the range. Mains (2.4) and Haymon (2.2) are also ranked in the top 10 in 3-pointers per game while shooting 42.5% and 36.9%, respectively, from behind the arc.

Along with his 10 points, Towt recorded nine rebounds and four assists on Thursday, which is right in line with his team-leading averages of 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Towt ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding, seventh in assists and owns the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.9.

After opening conference play with a 5-1 record, Northern Colorado (10-11, 5-4 Big Sky) has dropped three straight games, including two to Portland State this week. The Bears fell to the Vikings, 79-76, in Portland on Monday and 106-99 at home on Thursday.

Northern Colorado's average of 10.7 3s made per game is sixth in the country. The Bears, who average 77.6 points per game, are 12th in 3-pointers made (224), 25th in 3-point percentage (.378) and 26th in 3-point attempts (592).

Kountz ranks 16th in the country with a Big Sky-leading 20.6 points per game. Kountz, who is averaging 22.9 points per game in conference play, is shooting 51.6% from the field. Dru Kuxhausen leads the Bears' 3-point attack at a 44.7%, which ranks 14th nationally. He ranks 22nd with 67 3-pointers made and is averaging 11.5 points per game in his first season at Northern Colorado.

Last season, the Lumberjacks defeated the Bears in their only meeting, 68-64, in the Rolle Activity Center. Although Northern Colorado leads the all-time series, 20-14, Northern Arizona has won three of the last four meetings, including a pair of wins on the road.

The first 500 fans to Saturday's game in the Skydome will receive a free NAU yo-yo.

Women's basketball

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Lumberjacks head to Greeley, Colorado, for a quick away game.

Facing the Northern Colorado Bears (8-10, 4-6 Big Sky) for the second time in six days, the Lumberjacks (9-10, 6-5) hope to even the season series after falling 61-49 in the Walkup Skydome on Monday. Northern Arizona has yet to drop three consecutive games this season, last doing so in January 2021 with the final of the three coming in Greeley.

The Lumberjacks last won on the road against the Bears in February 2020, but have dropped four of the past five at Northern Colorado.

Saturday's tipoff is at 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona struggled to contain Northern Colorado's Kurstyn Harden inside, with the junior finishing with 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Bears jumped out to an 11-2 lead on Monday, with the Lumberjacks cutting into the advantage but still trailing 20-15 after the opening quarter.

Harden put up six points and seven rebounds in the first 10 minutes of play, setting the tone as Northern Colorado never trailed in the victory. Held to just 49 points, the Lumberjacks' offensive output was the lowest since December 2018 against Arizona. Shooting just 29% from the field, it was also the first time since December 2018 against New Mexico that Northern Arizona shot below 30%.

Coupled with Harden's efficiency inside, hitting 10 of 17 from the field, Hannah Simental gave the Bears a solid one-two punch. Scoring 16 points while hitting 2 of 4 from 3-point range, Simental combined with Harden to take 17 of Northern Colorado's shots. The two were responsible for 58.7% of the Bears' shots from the field and 67.2% of the team's 61 points.

The offensive struggles and slow start against Northern Colorado continued Thursday night for the Lumberjacks, as they fell behind 25-4 against Sacramento State and never climbed back in the game. Opponents have outscored Northern Arizona 67-30 in the first quarter over the past three games, with the Lumberjacks needing an 18-0 fourth-quarter run against the Portland State Vikings to earn the lone victory in the three games.

The Lumberjacks have also finished with their two worst 3-point percentages this season in the past two losses, shooting a combined 7 of 33 after hitting 11 of 19 against Portland State.

Diving

Northern Arizona hosted the opening day of the Lumberjack Diving Invite, which as highlighted by all seven of the the host's divers advancing from prelims to finals on the 1-meter boards.

Victoria Knapp finished prelims at the top of all 30 divers competing with a score of 287.95 and went on to place second in the finals with a score of 282.95, for a total of 570.95.

Makenna Sammons finished the day in fourth place with a score of 542.25, followed by Alyssa Jones in seventh place with a score of 522.10 and Reaney Preston in ninth place with a score of 517.55.

"To have all seven divers make the finals was huge, we were the only team that had everyone make the finals so that was great. All of them were really consistent, there was a couple dives here and there that were misses, but they fought back and I'm really happy with where we're at right now for the next few weeks," Head Diving Coach Nikki Kelsey said.

