NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball hopes to bounce back during home stint

Coming off a pair of road losses last week by a combined four points, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team will host a pair of games this week at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks, who sit at 5-14 overall and 1-5 in the Big Sky Conference standings, are on a three-game losing streak as they prepare to host Idaho and Eastern Washington. Today, they will take on the Vandals, who just snapped a six-game losing streak at home on Monday to defending Big Sky champion Montana State. Then they host the Eagles, who boast a record of 12-7 and 6-0 in conference play, on Saturday.

Last week, Northern Arizona played at Portland State, trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half and 10 at halftime. Northern Arizona led by five with 17 seconds left but missed four consecutive free throws. The Vikings went on a 6-0 run in the final 10 seconds, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 75-74. The Lumberjacks then traveled to Sacramento State to face the Hornets. They trimmed a 15-point deficit down to three with seconds remaining, but came up short, 59-56.

Carson Towt earned a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds (seven offensive) at Portland State, and Xavier Fuller led the team with 20 points against the Hornets.

Towt and Fuller, along with junior Jalen Cone, are averaging double-digits in conference play to lead the Lumberjacks. Cone, who did not make the trip last week due to illness, leads Northern Arizona with 17.4 points per game -- which is fourth in the Big Sky. He is also third in free-throw percentage and ranks second in 3-point percentage (38.3%) and second with 2.6 3s per game. He is shooting 41.6% from the field.

Towt leads the Lumberjacks with 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He ranks 22nd in Division I in offensive rebounds, pulling down 3.4 per game to lead the Big Sky.

Fuller has scored in double figures in three straight games.

Nik Mains is three points away from becoming Northern Arizona's 31st member of the 1,000-point club. He would be the first player to eclipse 1,000 points since Cameron Shelton, who played for Northern Arizona from 2018 to 2021. He also needs three more 3s to move into sixth all-time on Northern Arizona's career 3-pointer list.

Women's basketball

Sitting at 4-2 in the Big Sky after splitting their week at home against the Portland State Vikings and Sacramento State Hornets, the Lumberjacks look to extend their road win streak within conference play.

With a sweep of Montana and Montana State two weeks ago, Northern Arizona (10-9, 4-2 Big Sky) will now head to Moscow, Idaho, to face the Idaho Vandals (6-11, 2-4 Big Sky) and then Cheney, Washington, to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (10-6, 3-3 Big Sky). The Vandals have dropped four straight since opening Big Sky play with a home sweep against Montana and Montana State while the Eagles have won three of their past four, including a dominant 27-point victory in Missoula against Montana on Monday night.

Tipoff in Idaho is scheduled for today, and then the Lumberjacks will play at Eastern Washington Saturday.

Idaho, which reached the conference tournament semifinals in March, landed third in the Big Sky preseason coaches' poll and fourth in the media poll. Eastern Washington was nixed in the first round of last year's tournament, but was voted to finish sixth by the coaches and eighth by the media. The Lumberjacks swept the Vandals in their two meetings last season and have won six straight against the Eagles. Northern Arizona won in Moscow with just seven players available last season. The Lumberjacks have also won four straight games in Cheney over the past three seasons as the Eagles hosted both games during the 2020-21 season.

Coming off the victory against Sacramento State, Regan Schenck leads the Big Sky in assists (132) and assists per game (6.9). Both Emily Rodabaugh and Montana Oltrogge rank among the conference's top 10 in 3s made, 3-point percentage and 3s per game, with the former also fourth in steals per game and the latter fifth in rebounds per game.