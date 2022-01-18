NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball holds on against Vandals

In their return to the court after a 12-day layoff, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team held on for a thrilling 74-72 victory over Idaho on Monday to even their Big Sky record at 2-2 on the season. Behind 24 points from both redshirt junior Nik Mains and sophomore Jalen Cone, the Lumberjacks posted their second consecutive victory and improved to 6-9 overall.

"I want to give credit to two things," said coach Shane Burcar. "Our crowd was awesome and without them, we don't win this game. They carried us through the last four minutes, and obviously without our young men, we had to figure out a way to win the game. Our players came through and they had great poise."

Cone scored the Lumberjacks' final eight points of the game to secure NAU's first win in the Walkup Skydome in 23 months. He started his eight-point victory-clinching surge with a key 3-pointer to help stem the tide following a wild sequence that gave Idaho five free throws in a single possession.

With NAU leading 66-63 with under two minutes remaining, Idaho's Mikey Dixon was fouled on a three-point attempt. Coupled with a pair of technical fouls on NAU's bench, Dixon received five foul shots and knocked them all down to shift the lead into the Vandals' favor.

Out of a timeout, Cone responded with a three and then answered an Idaho bucket with another bucket of his own in the 12th and final lead change of the evening. Leading 71-70 with under a minute left, NAU never trailed again and survived the potential momentum-shifting sequence after Idaho missed a would-be game-winner before the buzzer.

"Coach said it best when we came into the huddle after the free throws," Cone said. "We had something to prove. Everyone is always counting NAU out. We had to fight and have the determination to win and that's what we did."

Cone finished the game with 24 points -- his seventh 20-point game of the season -- and also added team-highs of five assists and two steals. Mains matched Cone's 24 points, which also equaled a career-high set 12 days ago against Embry-Riddle, knocking down 9 of 14 from the field and drilling four treys.

However, Cone and Mains were far from the only contributors. Redshirt freshman Carson Towt hauled in 14 rebounds – his seventh double-digit rebounding effort this season – as NAU outrebounded Idaho, 44-40. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards came up one block shy of tying the school record for the second time this season, totaling five of NAU's eight blocked shots.

After shooting 42.4% in the first half, NAU shot 46.7% in the second half to close out at 44.4%. The Lumberjacks held the Vandals to just 36.4% shooting, including 31.4% after halftime, and committed a season-low seven turnovers.

"Each possession, it was all about us," Richards said. "That's how we were able to overcome our scoring slumps or when we were missing shots. We focused on the next possession and focused on finishing out this game."

NAU jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring on its first two possessions, before going scoreless over a five-minute stretch. The Lumberjacks eventually opened up an eight-point lead midway through the first half, only for the Vandals to tie it at 19-19. The first half swung back and forth with six total lead changes, but it would be the Lumberjacks who would snag a 35-33 halftime edge on a buzzer-beater by redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon.

The Lumberjacks once again gained some separation in the second half, leading by nine points on three occasions including once following a monstrous dunk by Richards. The last of those nine-point advantages came on a Haymon three to make it 59-50 with 8:18 remaining.

"If you're going to win championships and if you're going to win games like tonight, you have to be tough," Burcar said. "I loved our mannerisms and our poise and we dealt with it. We had to figure out a way to win with this hand. Idaho is a good basketball team and is going to win more games in this league than people realize, and I'm really impressed with our toughness."

The Lumberjacks will host Montana State on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Montana on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome as they continue their extended homestand later this week.

Women's tennis

Despite nearly pulling off a pair of comebacks from early deficits, the Lumberjacks fell to the Arizona State Sun Devils 7-0 to open their spring season Monday in Tempe.

Opening up with doubles play featuring three new pairings, the Lumberjacks battled with the Sun Devils at No. 1 and No. 3. Sophomore Ava Neyestani and freshman Annabel Davis took the opening game of their match against Arizona State's Marianna Argyrokastriti and Cali Jankowski on Court 3.

After holding a 3-2 advantage and staying even at 4-4, Neyestani and Davis eventually fell 6-4 with Arizona State clinching the doubles point following a 6-0 victory at No. 2. Meanwhile, junior Mimi Bland and sophomore Gina Dittmann battled back from a 3-0 deficit early on in their match to break serve while trailing just 4-3.

Arizona State bounced back to break Northern Arizona's serve, retaking a 5-3 lead before the match came to an early end.

Though the Sun Devils clinched the victory and swept singles play in straight sets, Bland and sophomore Sofia Markova battled throughout their two-set matches.

Bland fell behind 4-1 in her opening set against Sedona Gallagher at No. 3, but rallied back to even up the score at 5-5. Though Gallagher pulled out a 7-5 victory in the first set, Bland answered back with a 5-1 lead in the second set before Gallagher put together a rally of her own.

However, with the second set tied 6-6 after Bland forced a tiebreaker with a win in the 12th game, the junior fell 7-2 to wrap up Northern Arizona's day in Tempe.

Similarly, Markova's first spring match with the Lumberjacks included an early 3-0 lead against Argyrokastriti at No. 4 before the set was tied up at 5-5. Just as was the case for Bland, Markova ultimately fell 7-5 in the first set and dropped the second 6-3.

Northern Arizona's regular season continues Feb. 4 and 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico as the Lumberjacks face the New Mexico Lobos and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Track and field

Northern Arizona redshirt sophomore Carly Watts has been named the Big Sky Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

On Friday night, Watts threw a personal best of 15.34 meters in the women's shot put at NAU's Axe 'Em Open. This mark ranks at the top of the conference this season, and currently sits 47th on the NCAA Indoor Qualifying List.

