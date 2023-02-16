Northern Arizona men's basketball team is preparing for its final road trip of the regular season that will span three games and begins today.

The team will face Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington, to get the trip started. Then it will visit Moscow, Idaho, for a game against the Idaho Vandals Saturday, and finish its road trip Saturday, Feb. 25, at Weber State.

Last week the Lumberjacks faced three Big Sky Conference opponents and started the stretch of home games with a 75-70 loss to the Idaho State Bengals before bouncing back for a 77-55 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets. Saturday against Portland State, Northern Arizona lost 88-87 on a buzzer-beating shot at the Walkup Skydome.

The last eight of Northern Arizona's losses have been decided by five points or fewer.

Northern Arizona will look to snap the nation's longest Division I men's basketball winning streak today when it takes on an Eastern Washington program that has won 15 consecutive games and is a perfect 13-0 in the Big Sky standings.

Last week against Sacramento State, Jalen Cone shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 25 points, becoming Northern Arizona's 32nd member of the 1,000-point club in only 56 games.

The junior leads the Lumberjacks with 17.1 points per game -- which is fifth in the conference. He is the Big Sky's leader in free-throw percentage (85.4%) and 3s per game (2.8).

Xavier Fuller also averages double-digit points for the Lumberjacks at 12.7 per game overall and 15.5 in Big Sky contests.

Carson Towt is one of the nation's best at rebounding, ranking 26th nationally and first in the Big Sky with 3.4 offensive boards per game. He is also 50th in total rebounds (215) and 94th with 8 boards per game.

Against the Hornets, the Lumberjacks drained a season-high 15 3s -- and rank third in the conference with 8.1 per game.

With a win over Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona would snap a 12-game losing streak to the Eagles. The Lumberjacks has not beaten Eastern Washington since March 4, 2017, in Flagstaff.

Idaho has gone 1-6 in its last seven outings, with the lone win coming in overtime against Sacramento State.

Golf

Northern Arizona concluded its first competition of the spring season Tuesday, finishing as runner-up to Nevada in the Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, California.

"The girls battled hard this week, making it all the way to the finals. It was a learning experience for the girls to be under pressure today in the final groupings," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "Hopefully, we can carry our momentum from our round two matches against Boise State to our next event at GCU."

Lizzie Neale picked up the lone point for Northern Arizona Tuesday. Lorel Hayward, Aleksandra Chekalina, Ellena Slater and Ekaterina Malakhova all kept their matches close but were edged in competition.

Northern Arizona will take a break before visiting Phoenix for the GCU Invitational on Monday, Feb. 27.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona improved its record to 5-1 Tuesday with pair of 6-1 wins over New Mexico State and Western New Mexico in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Lumberjacks started the day sweeping all three doubles courts against New Mexico State. Dominik Buzonics and Maikel De Boes paired at the No. 1 spot, followed by Alex Groves and Piotr Galus at No. 2, and Facundo Tumosa and Dani Torres at No. 3. The three pairings took a quick 1-0 lead for the Lumberjacks after winning 6-2, 6-4 and 6-1, respectively.

Northern Arizona earned victories on all singles courts besides the No. 1. Tumosa faced off against NMSU's Jordy Visser. Tumosa and Visser played a back-and-forth match as Tumosa suffered a slow start, dropping the first set 6-1. Tumosa won the second, 6-3, but fell 6-2 in the decider.

Galus earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at court two. De Boes had the most dominant win of the morning matches, as the freshman earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 3 position.

Buzonics, playing at the No. 4 slot, took down Yehor Opanasenko, 6-3, 7-6. Groves had a slow start at No. 5 before the senior came back to earn a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory against Luca Fe D'Ostiani. Dani Torres earned a 6-2, 6-4 quick win over Patrick Lohmann.

The Lumberjacks moved on to face the Western New Mexico Mustangs for an afternoon matchup, and Northern Arizona continued its unbeaten doubles streak with a win.

Tumosa bounced back with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. De Boes had a quick 6-0 first set at the No. 2 position, before falling 7-5, 10-5 through the next two.

Galus, Buzonics and Torres closed out singles for the day with wins at the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Morgan Donovan filled in at the No. 6, providing a dominant 6-1, 6-0 outcome in his favor.

The Lumberjacks will play a pair of matches at UC San Diego Sunday.