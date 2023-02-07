The Northern Arizona men's basketball team could not hold on to a second-half lead Monday, falling 75-70 to Idaho State at home in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks dropped to 6-19 overall and 2-10 in the Big Sky Conference standings. Monday's loss was the seventh consecutive result decided by five points or fewer for Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks have now lost six of their seven contests.

Both teams shot 47% from the field, with the Lumberjacks making 8 of 18 from 3-point range. But the Lumberjacks turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 16 points off of their miscues for the Bengals, who only gave the ball over five times.

Forward Carson Towt shot 8 of 11 from the field, scoring 16 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds for the hosts. Jalen Cone was the other Lumberjack to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points.

In Thursday's game against Sacramento State, Cone will go for his 1,000th career point as he is just seven shy of the milestone.

The Lumberjacks took a 38-32 lead into halftime, leading by as many as 11 points. Idaho State outscored Northern Arizona 43-32 in the second half, and utilized an 11-0 run late in the second half to pull away and steal the victory.

"Here we are again, sitting here. We had a nice lead in the game, we were up 11 for our biggest lead. I'm lost for words right now as far as what to say. With that being said, my responsibility tonight as a team is to get better tonight as a team and be ready to present it tomorrow," Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. "Our guys are battling, but we aren't getting the results that we want. We have a high-character locker room and guys that are working hard, and a lot of competitors. It's a tough stretch, but we aren't going to make any excuses about it."

Northern Arizona will look to bounce back with two more home games this week, hosting Sacramento State Thursday and Portland State Saturday.

Women's basketball

Northern Arizona improved to 14-11 overall and 7-3 in Big Sky conference play, earning a 64-54 win over Idaho State Monday in Pocatello, Idaho.

Lumberjacks freshman Mary McMorris scored a career high 12 points in 22 minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Northern Arizona put together one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding the Bengals to just 29.8% shooting from the field.

Up just 30-29 at halftime, the Lumberjacks picked up one of their largest leads of the night, going up by nine, in the third quarter, as the Bengals fell into a nearly six-minute field goal drought. Idaho State hit a buzzer-beating shot to end the period, but the Lumberjacks still led 43-39.

Northern Arizona outscored the Bengals 21-15 in the final quarter to finish the game comfortably. Forward Montana Oltrogge appeared to hurt her knee following a collision on a loose ball in the second half, but no further information was available on her health.

Northern Arizona's Mary McMorris found her way early on, playing a huge role in the Jacks jumping out to an eight point lead in the first as the freshman dropped two field goals just under the first media timeout.

The Lumberjacks will visit Sacramento State Thursday.