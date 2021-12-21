NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball falls at Gonzaga

No. 4 Gonzaga used a 17-5 first-half run to pull away from the Northern Arizona men's basketball team on its way to a 95-49 victory on Monday. Shooting 55% from the field, the Bulldogs pushed their record to 10-2, while the Lumberjacks fell to 4-8.

"Gonzaga is top five in the country as they are every single year, and they'll battle again for a Final Four spot," said NAU coach Shane Burcar. "This was a good experience for us."

Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 6,000 in the McCarthey Athletic Center on the road, the Lumberjacks trailed by just six midway through the first half before a 17-5 Bulldog burst essentially put the game out of reach. The Bulldogs, last year's national runner-up and consensus preseason No. 1 team in the country, extended the nation's longest active home win streak to 58 games.

After immediately falling behind 8-0, NAU settled in and made four of its next seven shots to pull within 13-9 on a 3-pointer by sophomore Jalen Cone, who scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the first half. A couple of possessions later, Cone drilled yet another 3 and was fouled -- which he proceeded to complete the four-point play to bring the Lumberjacks within 16-15 six minutes into the game.

Gonzaga answered with a 7-0 run, but NAU still found a way to stay within striking range at the midway point of the first half with a bucket by redshirt junior Jay Green that made it a 26-20 game.The Lumberjacks managed just two field goals over the next seven minutes, and the Bulldogs extended their lead with a 17-5 run.

Gonzaga would eventually take a 48-30 lead into halftime, outscoring NAU by a 22-10 margin over the final 10 minutes of the opening half. The Bulldogs then opened the second half with an 11-2 run and ultimately held the Lumberjacks to just 25.7% shooting after the intermission.

NAU shot just 32.3% overall and was only 5 of 22 from behind the arc, including misfiring on all 11 attempts from deep in the second half.

"We had good opportunities (to score) and shots aren't falling at this point," Burcar said. "Give Gonzaga credit. They're long and they're one of the best defensive teams in the country."

The final margin was skewed, with NAU going without a field goal for the last seven minutes of the contest after a jumper by Green with 7:12 on the clock.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Lumberjacks outrebounded the Bulldogs, 40-34. Led by a game-high 11 rebounds from redshirt freshman Carson Towt -- his fifth double-digit rebounding effort of the season -- NAU handed Gonzaga its worst rebounding margin of the season.

The Bulldogs entered Monday's contest fifth in the country in rebounding margin at +12.7. The 40 rebounds were the second-most by a Gonzaga opponent this season and NAU's 15 offensive boards were tied for the most allowed by the Bulldogs. The Lumberjacks used their 15 offensive rebounds to post a 12-8 advantage in second chance points.

Cone shot 7 of 18 from the field and 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards was second on the team in scoring with eight points, converting on all four of his field goal attempts. Towt added seven.

Richards also tied with sophomore Ajang Aguek for second on the team in rebounds with five.

NAU will now have 10 days off before its next game as it gets set to play its first home game in over a month on Dec. 30 against Idaho.

Swimming and diving

The Lumberjacks are welcoming 10 new athletes who will join the team ahead of the 2022-23 season. The incoming athletes include seven swimmers and three divers. Seven of the 10 signees are Arizona natives, two residing in Flagstaff already. The other three come from Montana, North Dakota and Texas.

"We are really excited for this years signing class; they are going to be a great fit into the program here," NAU coach Andy Johns said.

NAU 2022-23 signees:

Samantha Sheridan -- Billings, Montana / Billings West High -- distance/free

Sarah Dorrheim -- Bismarck, North Dakota / Century High School -- sprint/mid-distance free

Gracie Munk -- Phoenix / Xavier College Prep -- fly/back

Remi Wallace -- Mesa / Red Mountain High School -- fly/free

Mackenna Stocker -- Phoenix / Chaparral High School -- diving

Elsa Musselman -- San Antonio / Johnson High School -- free/fly

Cydnie Perkins -- Scottsdale / Chaparral High School -- breaststroke

Nicole Kepl -- Sun City / Liberty High School -- freestyle

Maggie Wesche -- Flagstaff / Flagstaff High School -- diving

Grace Wesche -- Flagstaff / Flagstaff High School -- diving

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0