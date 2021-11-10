NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball falls at Arizona

"Both of them are gone, both my grandfathers, but those cherished memories, that's what keeps me going," Arnson said. "Their blood runs through my veins!"

Arnson hopes to track down some of those who received care from his grandfather, or families whose relatives were impacted by Dr. Curtis through the years, around Thatcher. Now knowing the impact his grandfather had on an entire town, Arnson added how immensely proud he is to be able to say that's his family.

"It's probably numbering in the 1,000s. Just seeing that and knowing that legacy as I'm getting older...you know, granddad was always here hanging out the house and spending time with us," he said. "You're young and you don't know what he's done in his life until you get a little older. The man's a legend and I'm just so, so grateful for the time I did get with him. Being a part of that legacy, it pushes me to finish what I started."

Arnson said he was recently able to see it first-hand as a post on social media following his interview on the pregame show ahead of Northern Arizona's game against Sacramento State reinforced everything he's known growing up.