NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball falls at Arizona

A 13-0 Arizona first-half run put the Northern Arizona men's basketball team in a hole it could not climb out of, and the Lumberjacks fell 81-52 in the season opener Tuesday in Tucson.
"Arizona tries to come out and beat you by the first media (timeout) and we didn't want that to happen," said Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar. "About the seven-minute mark (of the first half), it was still a game and then they took off. We were tough, but we need to execute. We need guys to make shots and get stops."
Prior to the Wildcats' game-altering run, the Lumberjacks trailed just 18-15 at the 9:18 mark of the first half. Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon buried a corner 3-pointer to bring the score to that margin before Arizona countered with a 3 of its own on the ensuing possession.
The Wildcats 3-pointer started a 13-0 run over a near five-minute stretch that broke the game open. During that stretch, the Lumberjacks committed five turnovers and missed five consecutive attempts from the field before a putback by forward Carson Towt halted the scoring drought.
Despite the final score, the Lumberjacks battled hard, particularly on the glass, against a Wildcat team that ranked 18th in the country last year in rebound margin. NAU held the rebounding edge for a good portion of of the game, and only was behind 44-42 at the end.
However, NAU was hampered by turnovers, committing 21 in total compared to just six by Arizona. That proved to be critical as the Wildcats outscored the Lumberjacks, 24-4, on points off of turnovers.
Towt led the Lumberjacks with 11 points and a career-high nine rebounds, coming up one board shy of his first career double-double. Although Towt was the only Lumberjack in double-figure scoring, junior Mason Stark narrowly missed joining him, scoring nine points off the bench in his first career game at NAU.
NAU hung with Arizona through the first 10 minutes of the game, with sophomore Jalen Cone, also making his Lumberjack debut, scoring five of NAU's first 15 points.
The Wildcats took a 42-22 lead into halftime.
While 10 first-half turnovers hurt NAU, the Lumberjacks also shot just 29.6% from the field in the opening 20 minutes while the Wildcats shot 51.5% during the span. The Lumberjacks' field goal percentage shot up to 42.3% in the second half while the Wildcats' clip dropped to 30.6%.
Trailing 46-25 early in the second half, NAU forced an Arizona timeout with back-to-back treys by freshman Wynton Brown and Stark that trimmed the deficit to 46-31 four minutes into the period. Coming out of the stoppage, Arizona hit a 3 to halt any momentum NAU had, and the Lumberjacks would not get any closer the rest of the way.
Arizona shot 40.6% to NAU's 35.8% for the game, and also made 17 free throws as opposed to NAU attempting 17 freebies. Although the Wildcats' field goal percentage was the lowest against the Lumberjacks in their last 10 meetings dating back to 2007, Arizona did assist on 25 of its 28 made field goals.
The Lumberjacks will continue their road trip Thursday night in Seattle against Washington.
Swimming and diving
Sophomore diver Victoria Knapp earned her second WAC Diver of the Week mention Tuesday after her first meet of the season.
Knapp competed in the 3- and 1-meter dives against the University of New Mexico on Saturday, placing first in both.
In the 3-meter dive, Knapp finished with a score of 319.43, a personal best, and an NCAA zone qualifying score. In the 1-meter, Knapp recorded another NCAA zone qualifying score, with 299.78.
Saturday's meet was the first competition of the season for NAU's divers, and the first time Knapp competed since the spring NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.
Knapp had an impressive freshman season for the Lumberjacks, as she earned two gold medals and brought the team 40 points alone.
The sophomore diver will compete next in the Lumberjack Diving Invite, which will take place Nov. 18-20.
Football
While one journey, which began with his arrival to NAU in the spring of 2017, nears its end for senior DJ Arnson, another is simply moving on to the next step as it was always intended.
Arnson, who initially arrived as a walk-on for the Lumberjacks, quickly developed into an All-American punter with a list of accomplishments few have matched during their football careers at Northern Arizona. And while his football career started out like many others, an 8-year-old finding his best fit on the Pop Warner field, it wasn't until the on-field results began to generate national attention with the Lumberjacks that he put any thought into a future in the sport.
As a result of that success, now comes the balancing act for Arnson, whose dream of pursuing professional football will intertwine with his long-standing plan to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dr. Bruce Nelson Curtis, by attending medical school.
"NFL dreams weren't anything until I'd say probably the end of my 2018 season going into my 2019 season," Arnson said. "The priorities have always been the same, but now it's just we have got to put the timing factor in."
He added: "My grandfather retired in his mid-70s. You can be a doctor forever, but football is just such a small, short amount of time. That's why I said I'm here now. Med school is not going anywhere; I'm still going to do it. But I think I need to attack this opportunity as best I can right now because this one's going to go away way before the med school opportunity does."
It's no easy choice, with Arnson blessed to learn of the impact his grandfather had for decades while practicing family care in Thatcher, Arizona. Majoring in biomedical science with a minor in chemistry, Arnson arrived in Flagstaff with a plan to make a difference in people's lives the way his family had long before he was born.
"As I got older and -- at this point my grandfather's retired -- I could see the impact his life had in the lives of so many people, it made me think I want to be like him. I want to do what he's done," Arnson said. "Throughout school and especially high school, that's always been my goal. I guess my football goal came first, but I wouldn't say it was always my No. 1 priority."
Arriving at Northern Arizona after first planning to attend a rival school, Arnson's decision also came about in part because of his close connection to his family as his father Derek also played football at NAU.
Admittedly taking the tougher of the two routes to a football career, Arnson said he felt he wanted to share the history of being one of the few father-son pairings in school history. Ultimately it led to a career that has included eight All-American honors, the FCS Punter of the Year Award and now the program record for total punting yardage.
That work ethic and willingness to pursue a challenging goal was passed down to him through many members of his family as Arnson spent countless hours with his grandparents during his most formative years.
"Both of them are gone, both my grandfathers, but those cherished memories, that's what keeps me going," Arnson said. "Their blood runs through my veins!"
Arnson hopes to track down some of those who received care from his grandfather, or families whose relatives were impacted by Dr. Curtis through the years, around Thatcher. Now knowing the impact his grandfather had on an entire town, Arnson added how immensely proud he is to be able to say that's his family.
"It's probably numbering in the 1,000s. Just seeing that and knowing that legacy as I'm getting older...you know, granddad was always here hanging out the house and spending time with us," he said. "You're young and you don't know what he's done in his life until you get a little older. The man's a legend and I'm just so, so grateful for the time I did get with him. Being a part of that legacy, it pushes me to finish what I started."
Arnson said he was recently able to see it first-hand as a post on social media following his interview on the pregame show ahead of Northern Arizona's game against Sacramento State reinforced everything he's known growing up.
"DJ, just to ring true what you said, Dr. Curtis' name is well-known here and he's touched so many lives," Arnson said, reciting back what he'd read. "Just seeing that, I don't even know who that person is, and look at the impact my grandfather had on their lives. It's a generational impact and it's going to continue. As long as those people that my grandfather's impacted are alive, that's how long his legacy is going to last. To be a part of that is just, it's incredible."
Before his grandfather passed, Arnson said he made it clear to him that he planned to follow the same path as he entered college.
Those words, a conversation Arnson still remembers vividly and fondly looking back, remain a driving force in his future. Calling himself a man of his word after being taught by his parents and grandparents, Arnson said he knows his grandfather remains by his side as he looks ahead to the next steps.
"I just remember him being so grateful and tearing up and saying, thank you and how much that means to him," Arnson said. "I know that no matter what, I have his help. I still have that help in me, I still feel him pushing me and driving me. I know he loves me and I know I'd never let him down, but I just really want to fulfill what I told him I'm going to do. And I know he's going to be smiling down on me when I'm putting on that white coat just like he did so many years ago. I'm really looking forward to that moment."