NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball faces tough tests for upcoming road trip

Continuing on the road, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team faces two of the Big Sky's top-four teams in the Treasure State starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Montana in Missoula, Montana, before squaring off against Montana State at noon in Bozeman on Saturday.

This weekend's games will be Northern Arizona's second and third on the road this week as part of a four-game stretch away from Flagstaff overall. The tough tests follow an 82-60 loss to Northern Colorado on Monday.

Northern Arizona sliced a 19-point first half deficit down to two before Northern Colorado pulled away.

With eight games remaining before the conference tournament, Northern Arizona is in eighth-place at 4-8 in the conference and 8-15 overall. The Lumberjacks are a game behind Eastern Washington for seventh place and a game and a half back of Portland State for sixth.

"We've got to keep pushing," said coach Shane Burcar. "That is the only option that we have. We can all take some individual responsibility -- and that starts with me -- to fix this. We're in eighth-place right now when we were picked 10th. Some people feel like we're exceeding expectations, but we most certainly do not. We're going to hold each other accountable to have the success we're looking for."

Sophomore Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks with 22 points, 15 coming off five 3-pointers, versus the Bears in Monday's loss.

Cone now has 11 20-point games this season and seven games with at least five threes made. Cone ranks second in the Big Sky in scoring at 19.4 points per game, and an average of 20 points per game in conference play, while ranking 10th and 15th in the country respectively with 76 3-pointers made and 3.30 3s per game.

Cone is approaching the top 10 in program history in season scoring and 3-pointers made. With 446 points scored, Cone is 47 points behind Ruben Boykin Jr. (493) for 10th in a single season. His 76 3-pointers are also six behind moving ahead of Andrew Mavis, Gabe Rogers and Quinton Upshur -- each of whom hit 82 3s in a season -- for eighth-most treys in a season.

Redshirt Carson Towt chipped in 10 points on Monday, marking his third consecutive double-digit scoring game following four straight with six points or fewer. Over the last three games, Towt is shooting 63.6% from the floor and averaging 10.7 points per game. Towt's nine double-digit scoring games this season are third most on the team behind Cone (21) and redshirt junior Nik Mains (14).

Due to foul trouble, Towt played a season-low 18 minutes versus Northern Colorado on Monday and finished with just four rebounds, his lowest total in a month and a half.

Towt also did not record an assist for the first time this season.

Still, he remains second in the league with 9.1 rebounds per game and eighth with 3.6 assists, just behind Cone's team-leading 3.8 helpers per game.

Northern Arizona will be meeting both Montana and Montana State for the second time this season. The Lumberjacks fell to the Grizzlies, 58-48, on Jan. 22, only two days after a close loss to the Bobcats, 87-83 -- with both games played in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks have a chance to secure back-to-back wins in Missoula for just the fourth time ever and first since 2007 and 2008. Meanwhile, Northern Arizona -- which did not travel to Bozeman last season -- has dropped two straight in the Bobcats' Worthington Arena. The Lumberjacks last won in Bozeman on New Year's Eve of 2018.

Montana rebounded from a winless road trip through Weber State and Idaho State last week with an impressive 78-67 home victory over Southern Utah on Monday. The Grizzlies, who are 16-8 overall and 9-4 in the Big Sky standings, remained undefeated at home this season at 12-0 and have won 14 straight at Dahlberg Arena dating back to last season.

The Grizzlies are second in the country in free-throw shooting, converting at a an 80.2% clip. They commit the eighth-fewest turnovers per game at 9.7. Montana is first in the Big Sky in scoring defense overall (64.2) and second in conference games (67.1).

Josh Bannan, with nine double-doubles to his name this season, leads the Grizzlies with 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, the latter of which ranks fifth in the conference. He is shooting 49.4% from the floor. Robby Beasley is the team's second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game. He is Montana's top 3-point shooter in terms of makes at 48 total and is shooting 36.6% behind the arc.

Montana State is the Big Sky's hottest team after having won nine straight games since a New Year's Day win over Idaho State. The Bobcats' win streak has lifted them to second-place in the Big Sky standings, although they are tied in the loss column with conference-leading Weber State, who has played one more game than Montana State. In conference play, Montana State (18-5, 10-2 Big Sky) has allowed a league-low 65.2 points per game.

Jubrile Belo leads a very balanced Bobcat scoring attack with 13.3 points per game. All five Bobcat starters average at least eight points per game. Belo is tied for the team lead with Abdul Mohamed in rebounding at 6.8 per game and is shooting 59.2% from the field. Xavier Bishop ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game and is the Bobcat leader with 102 assists. His assist average of 4.4 per game ranks second in the Big Sky.

Swim and dive

Sophomore Victoria Knapp earned her sixth Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week recognition courtesy of two second-place finishes at the Lumberjack Diving Invite.

Knapp went to work over the weekend, when the Lumberjacks hosted its second diving invite of the season. Finishing with silver in the 1-meter and 3m events, Knapp tallied a season-high score and a NCAA Zone qualifying score on platforms for the first time this season.

Posting a season high and personal best, Knapp wrapped up her time on 3m with 334.50. Knapp finished with a score of 282.95 on 1m. Knapp placed sixth on the platforms, with a final score of 230.85, marking her first NCAA Zone qualifying score on platforms.

The sophomore will next compete during the WAC championships Feb 23-26.

Track and field

Melanie Loff and Ryan Raff claimed track athlete of the week honors in the conference after their performances in the 800-meter run and 5000m Friday.

At the Ron Mann Classic, Raff ran a time of 13:34.77@ for the 14th-best time in the NCAA this season and fifth in the Big Sky behind four other Lumberjacks.

Loff ran the fastest women's 800m in the Big Sky this season, clocking 2:08.08@ at the Ron Mann Classic while edging out Southern Utah's Alison Pray for the victory.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona finished its weekend trip to Colorado with over Air Force Academy, 5-2.

The Lumberjacks started strong with a sweep in doubles play.

Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa brought the team its first win of the day at No. 1 doubles, battling back and forth with Robert Baylon and Jonathan Mascagni before earning the 7-5 win. Alex Groves and Dominik Buzonics solidified the doubles point for Northern Arizona as they faced Jordan Azuma and Justin Waldman, quickly taking a 6-2 victory on court two.

Doubles partners Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon faced Nick Vroman and Arjun Kersten on court three, finishing their match up at 6-5.

Straker-Meads went to work on at No. 1 singles and lost to Baylon. Buzonics earned the comeback win on court three.

Tumosa fell in three sets on court two while facing Mascagni. Ziomber brought the Lumberjacks their third point in a close matchup on court four, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, while facing Kersten. Securing Northern Arizona's victory for the day, Groves went to work on court five to earn the 6-0, 6-1 win. Finishing up the weekend and earning Northern Arizona's fifth point, Dani Torres took the win on court six, 6-3, 7-5.

"The team responded to the weaker doubles day yesterday and played the best doubles of the season on all three courts. We showed a lot of grit coming back after losing four first sets on courts one through four and getting those two matches at the end," coach Maciej Bogusz said.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action on the road next week and will take on the University of Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 10 a.m.

