NAU Roundup: Men's basketball earns Team Academic Excellence Award

For the second consecutive year, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team earned the Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Lumberjacks recorded a 3.56 team grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year, easily surpassing the minimum requirement of 3.0 for the award.

The award was established during the 2012-13 season.

After not earning the award during the first seven years since it was established, the Lumberjacks, under head coach Shane Burcar, have done so in each of the last two years. The 3.56 team GPA this year was the sixth-best among Northern Arizona programs in an outstanding year by the athletic department, and was a huge increase from the 3.13 team GPA of a year ago.

Northern Arizona was one of four Big Sky teams, along with Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State, to earn the Team Academic Excellence Award.

Additionally, Davy Cummard, Keith Haymon and Nik Mains were recognized on the NABC Honors Court. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and spent at least one year at their current institution.