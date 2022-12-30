NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball drops conference opener to Idaho State on road, 79-53

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play and could not overcome a hot-shooting Idaho Bengals squad, falling 79-53 Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. With the loss, NAU dropped to 4-10 overall, and Idaho State improved to 4-10 with the victory.

Three Lumberjacks scored in double figures, led by Carson Towt with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had a team-high five rebounds to go with three assists. Xavier Fuller added 13 points and Jalen Cone chipped in 10.

Northern Arizona was held to 3-of-13 shooting from 3-point range -- a season low -- and 20 of 50 overall from the field. The Lumberjacks were dominated on the boards, 40-20.

"I have a million thoughts right now; a loss is a loss. We have to dig deep on this one and look in the mirror, and I take full responsibility of it all," Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. "We have to get it fixed, and the main thing is to move forward and get better and handle the task in front of us. We'll go back to the hotel and watch some film and make some adjustments."

Idaho State connected on nine 3-pointers in the first half and shot 55.2% from the field, while the visitors were 6 of 25 from the field before the break. The Lumberjacks hung with the Bengals early, trailing 12-9 at the 13:02 mark. From there, Idaho State went on a 13-1 run to pull ahead 25-10 with less than 10 minutes to play. The Lumberjacks trailed 44-21 at halftime.

"We had some good opportunities early and things got away from us around the eight-minute mark of the first half," Burcar said. "I'm surprised about the outcome. I didn't see this coming. We had a great week of practice when we came back and had a good four days, a good travel day, good juice in warmups, and I didn't see this coming, but it did."

The Bengals continued to roll in the second half, building a 26-point lead of 57-31 near the midway mark, and with less than seven minutes to go, they led 69-42. Idaho State stretched the advantage to its largest lead of 75-46, but Northern Arizona started to find some life on a 6-0 run.

Northern Arizona is scheduled to visit Weber State Saturday.

"My message to the team is that I'll take responsibility," Burcar said, "but if we all look in the mirror, we have a chance to fix things for our next game on Saturday. We're not talking about January and February, our next task at hand is Saturday at Weber State."