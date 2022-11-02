NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball beats SAGU in exhibition

Offering fans their first look at a newly constructed team in Tuesday night's exhibition game, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men's basketball team spread the wealth on offense among 14 players in a home win over the SAGU American Indian College Warriors in Rolle Activity Center.

Locked in a tight battle for the opening eight minutes, the Lumberjacks started to turn the tide with a Keith Haymon 3-pointer with 11:29 left in the first half. Up by four after Haymon connected on the first of his four total 3s, Northern Arizona took its first double-digit lead less than three minutes later. Up by 22 at halftime, the Lumberjacks led by as much as 54 before finishing with a 115-63 preseason victory.

Haymon finished with a team-high 20 points, followed by 13 for Jack Wistrcill, 12 from Jason Parent and 10 by both Nik Mains and Liam Lloyd. Mains just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds, followed by eight from Carson Towt, who also contributed a team-high six assists.

"We usually like to play them for 18 to 22 minutes in this type of game. You want to keep the conditioning in them, but you don't want to play the full game either and someone gets an injury," said Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar. "The other guys need some time on the floor. I think it opens up your eyes."

Parent, a freshman from Prescott, took over down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the game's final nine minutes, including a 3 and an emphatic dunk off the right wing. While Mains, Towt, Xavier Fuller, Cone and Lloyd started for the Lumberjacks, Northern Arizona's bench scored 71 of the 115 points.

Along with the team's trio of transfers, Fuller, Lloyd and Trent McLaughlin, eight freshmen made their debuts for the Lumberjacks.

Northern Arizona hit 51.9% from the field and forced 19 turnovers. The Lumberjacks pushed the pace, attempting 81 total shots and 38 3s in the game while looking to attack in transition. Haymon's 4-of-8 performance from outside led the way, followed by a 2-of-3 game for Fuller and a 2-of-4 night by Lloyd.

A 14-0 run during the game, beginning with a pair of 3s by Haymon, started the best stretch of the night for the Lumberjacks, with back-to-back baskets by Diego Campisano and a three-point play from Parent. A 45-point lead after the run ended became 54 at 111-57, with Parent scoring seven of 10 points on another Northern Arizona run.

"We talked about transition defense and sharing the ball with our shot selection," Burcar said. "Just play NAU basketball, that's all we can control, and whatever they bring at us, that's how we are going to play."

The Lumberjacks recorded 26 assists on 42 made field goals, with Oakland Fort adding four assists behind Towt's six.

Northern Arizona now turns its attention to Monday's regular-season opener in East Lansing, Michigan, as the Lumberjacks take on the Michigan State Spartans in the season opener.

The Spartans won their own exhibition on Tuesday night, 73-56, against Grand Valley State.