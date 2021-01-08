NAU Roundup: Men's and women's indoor track and field picked first in Big Sky preseason polls

In a vote by the league’s head coaches, the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked to defend their respective conference championships in the Big Sky indoor preseason poll released on Friday.

NAU is the unanimous favorite on the men’s side, picking up all 11 first-place votes to earn 121 points. Montana State is the preseason No. 2 with 102 points. On the women’s side, the Lumberjacks earned eight of 11 first-place votes for a total of 117 points. Sacramento State received two first-place votes and is second with 100 points, with Weber State notching the final top vote in third at 91 points.

The 2020 indoor season was a banner one for the NAU program led by director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith, with both teams claiming a Big Sky indoor title. The men won their ninth consecutive and 23rd overall, while the women regained their spot atop the Big Sky with their third indoor title in the last four years.

The men were ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last March before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the meet. They qualified a school-record seven distance runners for the national championships, all of whom wound up with All-American honors.