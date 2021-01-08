NAU Roundup: Men's and women's indoor track and field picked first in Big Sky preseason polls

In a vote by the league’s head coaches, the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked to defend their respective conference championships in the Big Sky indoor preseason poll released on Friday.
NAU is the unanimous favorite on the men’s side, picking up all 11 first-place votes to earn 121 points. Montana State is the preseason No. 2 with 102 points. On the women’s side, the Lumberjacks earned eight of 11 first-place votes for a total of 117 points. Sacramento State received two first-place votes and is second with 100 points, with Weber State notching the final top vote in third at 91 points.
The 2020 indoor season was a banner one for the NAU program led by director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith, with both teams claiming a Big Sky indoor title. The men won their ninth consecutive and 23rd overall, while the women regained their spot atop the Big Sky with their third indoor title in the last four years.
The men were ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last March before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the meet. They qualified a school-record seven distance runners for the national championships, all of whom wound up with All-American honors.
Leading the NAU men, who had 19 different student-athletes score in at least one event at the Big Sky Championships, into the 2021 season are returning All-Americans Luis Grijalva, Blaise Ferro, Abdihamid Nur, Theo Quax and Ryan Raff.
Nur, the reigning conference freshman of the year, is the defending Big Sky champ in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter events. Grijalva won the mile at last season’s championship meet and William Beaudry claimed the weight throw title.
The NAU women won their 14th Big Sky indoor team championship last spring and posted first-place finishes in three events. A total of 14 student-athletes scored points in at least one event, with seven Lumberjacks earning All-Conference honors.
Six of those seven Lumberjack All-Conference performers -- Chloe Barylski, Jesselyn Bries, Pipi Eitel, Jada Jackson, Melanie Loff and Miracle Onyemaobi -- return this indoor season. The seventh, Mikayla Malaspina, has only outdoor eligibility remaining, and was selected as the Most Valuable Athlete at last season’s indoor championships.
The championships are tentatively scheduled for Feb. 20-21 in Bozeman, Montana.