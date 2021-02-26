NAU Roundup: Men, women seeking familiar success at Big Sky cross country title meet

Junior Jessa Hanson is the only woman in the lineup who has yet to PR this season, and that is because she will be making her season debut at Big Sky Championships after redshirting last year.

Redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries will also be returning to the conference championships after placing seventh (16:52.0) in 2018 and earning the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year honor.

Although the NAU women have seasoned veterans in the field, they also welcome sophomore Annika Reiss and freshman Maggi Congdon. Reiss may be no stranger to collegiate cross country competition, but she is new to the Big Sky title meet.

As conference favorites, the NAU women could not only place first as a team, but place first individually as well. The last time the NAU women had an individual champion was in 2017 when Paige Gilchrist won on this same course.

Sophomore All-American Drew Bosley has the opportunity to defend his title and win for the second time in a row; an accomplishment that has only been achieved eight times in conference history. The last men’s runner to win back-to-back crowns was Lumberjack David McNeill in 2009 and 2010. McNeill is also the last to win three straight titles (2009-11).