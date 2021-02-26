NAU Roundup: Men, women seeking familiar success at Big Sky cross country title meet

Northern Arizona’s cross country teams will travel to Riverdale, Utah, to compete at the Big Sky Conference Championships Saturday.
Weber State will host the meet at Schneiter’s Riverside Golf Course, beginning with the women’s 5K at 1:15 p.m. and the men’s 8K at 2 p.m. The award ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The NAU men’s team is currently ranked No. 2 in the USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll and the women are at No. 16. Both squads are the only Big Sky teams that are nationally ranked entering the weekend.
NAU’s men and women have only faced two Big Sky teams: Weber State at the Silver State Collegiate Challenge and Southern Utah and the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge. The Lumberjacks defeated the Wildcats by 104 points on the men's side, and the Thunderbirds by 91 points. The NAU women beat Weber State and Southern Utah by 59 and 158 points respectively. Each of these teams will be sending very similar lineups to conference championships.
Both NAU squads are the defending conference champions.
After scoring 36 points to earn a team victory in Greeley, Colorado, last year, the Lumberjacks have won three of the last four conference trophies on the women's side, and lead the conference with a total of 21 team Big Sky titles.
The women return to the title meet with two top-10 runners from the 2019 lineup. Senior Pipi Eitel (18:21.3) and junior Taryn O’Neill (18:21.9) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, at last year's championship meet.
Junior Jessa Hanson is the only woman in the lineup who has yet to PR this season, and that is because she will be making her season debut at Big Sky Championships after redshirting last year.
Redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries will also be returning to the conference championships after placing seventh (16:52.0) in 2018 and earning the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year honor.
Although the NAU women have seasoned veterans in the field, they also welcome sophomore Annika Reiss and freshman Maggi Congdon. Reiss may be no stranger to collegiate cross country competition, but she is new to the Big Sky title meet.
As conference favorites, the NAU women could not only place first as a team, but place first individually as well. The last time the NAU women had an individual champion was in 2017 when Paige Gilchrist won on this same course.
Sophomore All-American Drew Bosley has the opportunity to defend his title and win for the second time in a row; an accomplishment that has only been achieved eight times in conference history. The last men’s runner to win back-to-back crowns was Lumberjack David McNeill in 2009 and 2010. McNeill is also the last to win three straight titles (2009-11).
In total, the NAU men have had 28 individual champions and have won the last four conference meets, leading the Big Sky with 29 team victories.
The Lumberjack men’s lineup also features two top-10 runners from last year's title team in redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty (26:56.2) and junior Ryan Raff (27:06.2), who finished third and sixth respectively.
While this Lumberjack team is composed of men who have conquered conference championships, there are also several new faces in the mix. For instance, this will be All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur’s first appearance.
Nur has delivered extremely strong performances thus far, most recently placing first at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge with a new personal best time of 22:30.6. Following Nur’s achievement last Friday, he received the National Division I Men’s Athlete of the Week Award.
Star freshman Nico Young is another Lumberjacks runner making his conference championship debut.
Although Young has finished second in both meets he has entered this season, he has been the leading scorer for the men. He was the first Blue and Gold jersey across the line at the Silver State Collegiate Challenge earlier this month and was awarded the Big Sky Conference Men’s Athlete of the Week for the performance.
After redshirting last season, freshman Caleb Easton and senior Aldo Marquez will also be joining the Lumberjacks.
No spectators will be allowed this weekend, but fans are encouraged to follow the Big Sky on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for race photos and video. Fans are also invited to follow and use the the hashtag #BigSkyXC on social media.