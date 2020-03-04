NAU Roundup: Men's track and field hits milestone mark for NCAAs

Grijalva, Beamish and Day head into the 3000m with the three fastest seeded times -- which also happen to rank sixth, seventh and 12th respectively in the all-time collegiate top 15 for the event. Grijalva (7:43.73), Beamish (7:44.67) and Day (7:45.70) all posted their historic times on Feb. 15 in Boston.

The 5000m will be full of the NAU blue and gold, with the Lumberjacks occupying five of the 16 entries, headlined by Day's American collegiate record time of 13:16.95. Day, who is on the watch list for The Bowerman Award, clocked the third-fastest time in indoor track history at the BU Terrier Classic on Jan. 24 in Boston.

At that same meet in Boston, Grijalva turned in a qualifying time of 13:29.74, which places him fourth this season. Ferro is seeded 12th with a time of 13:39.58, posted at last month's Husky Classic.

Both Nur, the Big Sky Conference Men's Freshman of the Year, and Raff recorded their qualifying times at altitude during the Mountain T's Invitational in the Walkup Skydome on Jan. 31.

Nur is seeded one spot behind Ferro with an altitude-converted time of 13:39.81 and Raff snagged the 16th and final qualifying spot with an altitude-converted time of 13:40.99.

In addition to Quax, Ferro, Nur and Raff will all be making their NCAA debuts. Day, Grijalva and Beamish will each be making their second consecutive appearance at the NCAA indoor champ meet.

