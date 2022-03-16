NAU ROUNDUP: Men’s tennis utilizes depth to beat University of the Pacific

The Northern Arizona men's tennis team started the week off strong with a 4-3 victory at the University of the Pacific on Tuesday in Stockton, California.

To start off the match, the Lumberjacks earned the doubles point as pairings Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves alongside Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber earned wins.

"It was a great team effort today. Congrats to Dani (Torres) who had to come from behind and clinched the match for us," Lumberjacks coach Maciej Bogusz said.

In a quick set, Ziomber and Dillon topped Pacific's Manroop Saini and Coby McCaig, 6-2, on court three. Wrapping up their match not too far behind, Buzonics and Groves earned a 6-3 victory as the No. 2 pairing to Aleska Mardjonovic and Liam Puttergill.

Facundo Tumosa and Eban Straker-Meads dropped their doubles match at the No. 1 position to Peter Alam and Ran Amar, falling 6-4.

Buzonics faced Amar at No. 3, where he dropped the match in straight sets. Ziomber continued with his momentum from doubles play, earning a quick 6-1, 6-3 victory at the No. 4 position.

Tumosa dropped his match at court one to Mardjonovic, falling in two sets, 6-4, 6-3. Straker-Meads extended his singles win streak to seven with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the No. 2 spot, topping Alam. In one of the closest matches through all six courts, Groves fell in two sets, losing to Puttergill, 7-5, 7-6.

With a tied match, the overall result came to a decision on court six. Freshman Torres lost his first set to McCaig, 6-4, before rallying and winning 6-3, 6-2 in the following sets.

The Lumberjacks will continue Big Sky Conference tennis on Thursday when they take on the Sacramento State Hornets.

Women's basketball

Northern Arizona has announced its summer camp dates, with three different options available through the month of June.

Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne, along with staff members Kellee Barney, Jenny Thigpin and Olivia Lucero, will host an Elite Camp, a Day Camp and Team Camps aimed at providing instruction to a variety of different experience levels.

All three camps will be hosted in Northern Arizona's new Student-Athlete High Performance Center, as well as the Rolle Activity Center.

Elite Camp is scheduled for June 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SAHPC at a cost of $100 per athlete. Day Camp will take place June 13-16 at the SAHPC, with sessions running from 8 a.m. to noon at $195. Team Camps will run June 18 and 19 at both venues from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the cost of $600 per team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0