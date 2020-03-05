NAU Roundup: Men's hoops falls to PSU on the road, loses chance at 1st-round bye in Big Sky tourney

As close as a first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament was for Northern Arizona, a rough night from the free-throw line doomed the Lumberjacks on the road and pushed it out of reach.

The Lumberjacks were taken out of contention for the bye in the Big Sky tournament with Thursday's loss on the road. The Lumberjacks, now 16-13 and 10-10 in the Big Sky, dropped to the sixth seed and will face the loser of Idaho and Idaho State -- which play Saturday.

Northern Arizona shot just 8 of 20 from the charity stripe in an 80-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings Thursday night.

Rather than starting on Thursday, Northern Arizona will begin its hunt for a conference tourney crown a day early on Wednesday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off in Boise, Idaho.

If the Lumberjacks lost, as they ended up doing, they needed Montana State to lose as well, but Montana State beat Southern Utah.

Montana State and Northern Arizona can still end with the same conference record at 10-10 if Montana State loses on Saturday, but Montana State swept the Lumberjacks for the tiebreaker.