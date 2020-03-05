NAU Roundup: Men's hoops falls to PSU on the road, loses chance at 1st-round bye in Big Sky tourney

As close as a first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament was for Northern Arizona, a rough night from the free-throw line doomed the Lumberjacks on the road and pushed it out of reach.
The Lumberjacks were taken out of contention for the bye in the Big Sky tournament with Thursday's loss on the road. The Lumberjacks, now 16-13 and 10-10 in the Big Sky, dropped to the sixth seed and will face the loser of Idaho and Idaho State -- which play Saturday.
Northern Arizona shot just 8 of 20 from the charity stripe in an 80-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings Thursday night.
Rather than starting on Thursday, Northern Arizona will begin its hunt for a conference tourney crown a day early on Wednesday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off in Boise, Idaho.
If the Lumberjacks lost, as they ended up doing, they needed Montana State to lose as well, but Montana State beat Southern Utah.
Montana State and Northern Arizona can still end with the same conference record at 10-10 if Montana State loses on Saturday, but Montana State swept the Lumberjacks for the tiebreaker.
Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton had a monster game with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, eight assists and six rebounds, but he also had six turnovers and went just 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.
As a team the Lumberjacks committed 17 turnovers.
Portland State scored 28 points off those miscues by Northern Arizona, which was playing without starting guard Cameron Satterwhite. The Vikings blitzed the visiting Lumberjacks in the second half by dialing up their pressure.
Both teams saw more efficient offenses in the second half, but the Vikings did enough offensively to keep pace with Northern Arizona's comeback efforts after trailing by two at halftime.
Northern Arizona closed the regular season losers of three of its past four games.
TRACK AND FIELD
After making his debut on The Bowerman Watch List last month, Northern Arizona senior distance runner Tyler Day remains on the roll call in the pre-NCAA Indoor Championships update released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.
Day is the only true distance runner on the 10-man watch list presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track and field athletes in the nation.
The Bowerman debuted in 2009 and is named after former Oregon coach Bill Bowerman.
The Gilbert native is one of seven Lumberjacks athletes who will run at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Albuquerque.
Day will compete in the 3,000-meter race and the 5000m for the third-ranked Lumberjacks. In the longer of the two races, Day will take the nation's fastest time this season to the starting line and the American collegiate record of 13:16.95 with him in search of his first career individual national championship. Day will be seeded third, behind teammates Luis Grijalva and Geordie Beamish, in the shorter event with a time of 7:45.70.
Day's 5K time is third all-time in collegiate history, while his 3K time is 12th all-time.
Day, the third Lumberjack male to be on The Bowerman Watch List, has qualified for four consecutive NCAA track and field Championships following the 2018 outdoor championships and both the indoor and outdoor championships in 2019.
At last week's Big Sky Indoor Championships, Day was the bronze medalist in the men's 3000m and ran the anchor leg on NAU's Big Sky Championship meet record-breaking distance medley relay team. Day and the Lumberjacks won gold in the event with a time of 9:42.57, breaking the previous meet record set 40 years ago by more than 11 seconds.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz. NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.