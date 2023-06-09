After claiming four championships across six Big Sky Conference sports, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks finished second for the Big Sky Conference Men's All-Sport Trophy in the 2022-23 season.

The Lumberjacks finished with a score of 7.6 and were just barely edged by Montana State, which claimed the trophy for the second consecutive year, finishing with 7.7. The competition takes into consideration the results of each of the conference regular-season and tournament results.

Northern Arizona claimed championships in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field to go with a regular-season title in men's tennis.

Despite runner-up finishes in the past two years, NAU has won the award a record 17 times in its history.

The men's tennis squad clinched the regular-season title after finishing a perfect 7-0 in Big Sky play and 22-3 overall. Although the Lumberjacks came up short in the conference championship match, they earned the highest ITA ranking in program history at No. 59 and finished the year ranked No. 66.

The men's cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams completed the calendar sweep. Director Michael Smith earned a Big Sky Coach of the Year nod for each title.

The cross country squad easily won the title with 19 points in the conference race and ended the season with another NCAA championship.

For the 11th consecutive year, the indoor track and field team clinched a conference championship, and the outdoor team won a title a few months later.

NAU men's basketball advanced to the Big Sky Championship game, becoming the first-ever No. 9 seed to make a championship appearance. The Lumberjacks football team finished ninth in the regular-season standings as well.