NAU Roundup: McLeod and DeBisschop honored among top graduating seniors during Gold Axe Awards

A pair of Northern Arizona student-athletes were recognized during the virtual Gold Axe Awards ceremony Wednesday night, with Helena McLeod (track and field) receiving the Gold Axe Award and Brooks DeBisschop (men's basketball) being named the Distinguished Senior for the W.A. Franke College of Business.
The Gold Axe tradition dates back to 1933, a year after the student body adopted the axe as the symbol for the university's athletics. It is presented each semester to graduating seniors for their outstanding achievements and distinguished service to Northern Arizona University and the greater community.
McLeod is the Athletics Department's 55th Gold Axe recipient since 2004. The All-American jumper will graduate in May with her degree in biomedical science and a minor in chemistry. She currently holds a 3.46 cumulative grade point average.
McLeod was the 2018 Big Sky indoor long jump champion and later that spring, she became only the second women's long jumper in program history to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She wound up recording a new personal best of 6.07 meters on her way to a 20th-place finish and honorable mention All-American honors.
The Germany native also serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is a four-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. She also earned numerous Big Sky All-Academic honors and was active in the community, particularly at the Flagstaff Family Food Center where she has volunteered more than 100 hours.
DeBisschop earned his honor having posted a 3.97 cumulative GPA in finance. On track to earn his degree in May, DeBisschop's latest recognition follows a line of honors that includes being named an Academic All-American and Northern Arizona's Golden Eagle Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the spring.
He became the first Academic First Team All-American in Northern Arizona men's basketball history earlier this semester and is just one of 10 student-athletes all-time with multiple Academic All-American honors. The West Linn, Oregon, native also is a four-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete award recipient and Big Sky All-Academic selection.
DeBisschop posted his finest season on the hardwood as a senior, recording averages of 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game -- all career highs. He finished his career sixth all-time with 706 rebounds and earned his first career All-Big Sky Conference honor with a third-team selection this season.
