NAU Roundup: McLeod and DeBisschop honored among top graduating seniors during Gold Axe Awards

A pair of Northern Arizona student-athletes were recognized during the virtual Gold Axe Awards ceremony Wednesday night, with Helena McLeod (track and field) receiving the Gold Axe Award and Brooks DeBisschop (men's basketball) being named the Distinguished Senior for the W.A. Franke College of Business.

The Gold Axe tradition dates back to 1933, a year after the student body adopted the axe as the symbol for the university's athletics. It is presented each semester to graduating seniors for their outstanding achievements and distinguished service to Northern Arizona University and the greater community.

McLeod is the Athletics Department's 55th Gold Axe recipient since 2004. The All-American jumper will graduate in May with her degree in biomedical science and a minor in chemistry. She currently holds a 3.46 cumulative grade point average.

McLeod was the 2018 Big Sky indoor long jump champion and later that spring, she became only the second women's long jumper in program history to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She wound up recording a new personal best of 6.07 meters on her way to a 20th-place finish and honorable mention All-American honors.