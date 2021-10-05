NAU ROUNDUP: Martinez, Vest earn player of the week nods

More than 400 yards of total offense and a pair of interceptions helped RJ Martinez and Morgan Vest earn ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky Conference.
Martinez's honor is the first of his career and is the team's first offensive player of the week award since Hendrix Johnson received the recognition in the final week of the spring season. Vest's defensive player of the week honor is the second during his time with the Lumberjacks, with his first coming in the spring season finale.
The two earned the nods following Northern Arizona's 48-17 home victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.
Martinez also was named College Sports Madness Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Lumberjacks to their best offensive performance since the 2019 season. He finished his first career home start with 369 yards passing and another 57 rushing.
The 426 yards of total offense for Martinez is the most for a freshman quarterback since Case Cookus recorded 448 yards against Sacramento State in 2015. Completing 26 of 45 passes with three touchdowns and rushing for a 41-yard score, Martinez helped lead Northern Arizona to 30 straight points from the end of the first quarter into the third.
Three of Martinez's scores came from more than 30 yards out, with Coleman Owen taking a pass across the middle down the right sideline for an 80-yard touchdown. Just two minutes after halftime, Martinez held onto the ball on a fourth-and-2 read option and sprinted 41 yards for the score. The freshman's fourth and final touchdown of the day came on a pass to Jamal Glaspie in the end zone, dropping the ball in the right corner for a 34-yard score.
On the other side of the ball, Vest picked off Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hayes twice and became the first Lumberjacks player since Khalil Dorsey in 2018 to intercept two passes in a single game.
The first pick came late in the second quarter, with Martinez capitalizing for an 80-yard score just one play later. Vest's second interception came with just 8:32 left in the game and effectively clinched his team's victory.
In nine career games, Vest has now helped force six turnovers. He has two interceptions and a fumble recovery through five games this season.
Volleyball
The Lumberjacks suffered their first conference loss Saturday night as Northern Colorado swept NAU, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, in Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado. With the loss, Northern Arizona’s three-match winning streak was snapped and its record dropped to 5-8 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky.
The two teams entered the match with identical 3-0 conference records. Northern Colorado hit .243 while keeping Northern Arizona’s offense in check at a .111 clip.
The Bears gained the early advantage by claiming a close first set that featured 12 ties and five lead changes total. Northern Colorado seized control midway through the game and closed by scoring eight of the final 12 points.
After Northern Colorado snapped a 13-13 tie with a 4-1 run, sophomore Jordan Elder put down a kill and combined with freshman Sophia Wadsworth for a block that cut NAU’s deficit to 17-16. Northern Colorado quickly answered with three straight points of its own and the Lumberjacks would not get closer than three the rest of the way.
The second-set score was lopsided, but the Lumberjacks were in it early with a 3-0 run capped by sophomore Kate Hatch’s second service ace of the night, pulling her team within 9-8. The Bears went on a 9-3 run to put some distance on the scoreboard, however, and ultimately scored the final five points to take a 2-0 match lead.
Northern Arizona fell behind early, 5-0, in the third set and trailed 12-5 before mounting a rally in its most controlling stretch of the night. With sophomore Millie O’Ketter at the service line, Northern Arizona scored five straight, including two on blocks by sophomore Savannah Bloom and Wadsworth, to get back to 13-12.
The Lumberjacks eventually tied it at 14-14 and were knotted up at 16-16 following a Northern Colorado error before the Bears put the match away. Northern Colorado completed the sweep, and halted Northern Arizona's win streak, by finishing the match on a 9-2 run.
The Lumberjacks play a pair of road games at Sacramento State Thursday and Portland State on Saturday.