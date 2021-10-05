NAU ROUNDUP: Martinez, Vest earn player of the week nods

More than 400 yards of total offense and a pair of interceptions helped RJ Martinez and Morgan Vest earn ROOT SPORTS Player of the Week honors from the Big Sky Conference.

Martinez's honor is the first of his career and is the team's first offensive player of the week award since Hendrix Johnson received the recognition in the final week of the spring season. Vest's defensive player of the week honor is the second during his time with the Lumberjacks, with his first coming in the spring season finale.

The two earned the nods following Northern Arizona's 48-17 home victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.

Martinez also was named College Sports Madness Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Lumberjacks to their best offensive performance since the 2019 season. He finished his first career home start with 369 yards passing and another 57 rushing.

The 426 yards of total offense for Martinez is the most for a freshman quarterback since Case Cookus recorded 448 yards against Sacramento State in 2015. Completing 26 of 45 passes with three touchdowns and rushing for a 41-yard score, Martinez helped lead Northern Arizona to 30 straight points from the end of the first quarter into the third.