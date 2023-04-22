Mike Marlow, Northern Arizona University's vice president of intercollegiate athletics, will extend his contract with the school through 2028, pending board approval.

"Mike Marlow and his team have led our athletics program to prominence at the national, state, conference and community level over the past five years," Northern Arizona University President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera said. "His integrity and dedication to the best interests of our student-athletes has brought us back-to-back Big Sky Presidents' Cup awards, recognizing NAU as the best athletic program in the conference for academic and athletic success. I am proud to have Mike on our team and look forward to working together for the next five years."

Since coming to Northern Arizona in 2018, Marlow has already had plenty of success, including winning the Cushman and Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year Award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for 2020-2021.

Marlow expressed appreciation for the extension.

"The opportunity to continue to work with Lumberjack coaches, staff, former athletes, alumni and donors to build an even stronger championship caliber foundation for current and future student-athletes is something I will steadfastly embrace," he said. "Our primary goals are unwavering as our focus will remain on building a program which positions current and future student-athletes to maximize their academic and athletic potential while providing a great source of pride to alumni and supporters of NAU Athletics. The very best days for NAU Athletics are yet to come."

Marlow came to Flagstaff from Washington State University, where he served for seven years as deputy director of athletics. Prior to Washington State, Marlow worked for more than 12 years at the University of Oregon. Before Oregon, Marlow was the assistant athletic director at the University of Idaho. A 1990 graduate of Washington State, Marlow began his career in intercollegiate athletics as the assistant director of the Grizzly Athletic Association at the University of Montana.