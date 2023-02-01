NAU ROUNDUP: Markova named conference's tennis player of the week

After putting together a dominant performance against Grand Canyon University on Friday, junior Sofia Markova earned Northern Arizona's first Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week nod of the season.

Improving to 6-0 at home in singles play during her career at Northern Arizona, Markova earned a straight-set victory against Grand Canyon's Natasha Puehse. Puehse, the two-time WAC player of the year, struggled to keep up with Markova, who finished with a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 1 court. Markova earned the third team point as the Lumberjacks won their 24th consecutive match at home.

Earlier in the match against Grand Canyon, Markova paired with freshman Daryna Shoshyna for an easy 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Markova finished the 2022 season on an 11-match win streak in singles and is 1-1 this season.

The honor is the second of Markova's career.

Northern Arizona will head to Tucson this weekend. It will open the weekend against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) Friday morning before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) Friday night. The Lumberjacks will finish up the weekend against the hosting Arizona Wildcats (3-1) Saturday.

Women's basketball

Finishing with her ninth double-double of the season in Saturday's victory at Northern Colorado, senior forward Montana Oltrogge was named the conference's player of the week.

Oltrogge's 15 points, 10 rebounds and career-high four steals led the Lumberjacks in each category as they came away with a 62-59 victory in overtime against the Bears in Greeley, Colorado. Hitting a jumper to tie the game at 49-49 with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, she connected on a pair of 3-pointers to give the Lumberjacks a six-point lead with just two minutes remaining.

Through nine conference games, Oltrogge is averaging 18 points and 9.4 rebounds to rank fourth and second, respectively. Additionally, Oltrogge's nine double-doubles ranks 31st in Division I women's hoops.

Sitting at 187 rebounds this season, ranking 44th in the nation, Oltrogge is 46 rebounds away from tying for 10th in a single season at Northern Arizona. With at least 10 games remaining on the schedule and an 8.5 rebounds per game average, Oltrogge is currently on pace to reach 272 rebounds -- which would put her second all-time.

It's the first Big Sky player of the week honor for a Northern Arizona women's basketball player in nearly two years, with Khiarica Rasheed receiving the honor on Feb. 8, 2021.

Northern Arizona will host Montana State for a Thursday contest.