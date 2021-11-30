NAU ROUNDUP: Mara Abernethy wins Gold Axe Award

Senior Mara Abernethy, a member of Northern Arizona's volleyball team, was one of 29 Northern Arizona University graduating seniors to receive the Gold Axe Award at the Gold Axe and Distinguished Senior Awards Ceremony earlier this month.

The Gold Axe Award has been a symbol of recognition at NAU, a tradition that dates back to 1933 -- a year after the student body adopted the axe as the symbol for university's athletics. Each semester, a select group of graduating seniors are presented with the award based on their outstanding achievements and distinguished service to NAU and the greater community.

Abernethy, out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is NAU Athletics' 58th Gold Axe recipient since 2004. She is the third Lumberjacks volleyball player, following Janae Vander Ploeg (2016) and Abby Stomp (2019), to be presented with the prestigious honor in the last five years.

Entering her final semester, Abernethy carried a 3.83 cumulative grade point average while majoring in philosophy, politics and law, with a certificate in economics. Since transferring to NAU in the spring of 2020 after two years at the University of Denver, Abernethy has been an active member of the campus community in addition to her two seasons on the volleyball team.

Abernethy is a member of the Blue Key Honors Society, aiding in the planning of the NAU Homecoming parade, volunteering within the Flagstaff community weekly and fostering a partnership between Blue Key and other on campus organizations.

Additionally, Abernethy -- a member of the dean's list since her first semester -- has served as a student research assistant and student team lead with NAU's Economic Policy Institute since August 2020, and was an NAU presidential leadership fellow during the spring 2021 semester.

Following graduation next month, Abernethy will be a pre-law intern with the Colorado Attorney General's Office in her home state.

Athletically, Abernethy was named the Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete and to the Big Sky All-Academic team a year ago.

Cross country

Michael Smith, director of cross country and track and field, has been awarded his fourth career Bill Dellinger Award after an outstanding fall cross country season.

The NAU men earned their fifth national championship in the last six years, sealing the deal in a big way, as they won the meet by 45 points and all five scorers earned All-American honors.

Prior to their NCAA title victory, the men's squad displayed a dominant season, maintaining their No. 1 ranking and winning every meet on their schedule, with the exception of Mountain Regionals.

Opening their season at the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree, it was clear that the NAU men were prepared for battle, placing five men within the top 16 and seeing their sixth and seventh men finish within the top 22.

Their next conquest came several weeks later at the Florida State Pre-National meet in which the Lumberjacks scored five men in the top 25, finishing with a total of 64 points, and beating the nearest competitor by a 64 point deficit.

Next, they confidently conquered their 30th Big Sky Championship team title, as All-American sophomore Drew Bosley secured individual champion and their last scorer finished 15th.

One week ahead of nationals the NAU men placed second at the NCAA Mountain Regional meet, with All-American freshman Nico Young finishing second overall, and the remaining scorers all falling within the top 26, conclusively earning an automatic national bid and eventually winning the national title.

