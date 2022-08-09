NAU ROUNDUP: Malakhova wins Russian Golf Championship

After three consecutive even-par rounds, Northern Arizona golfer Ekaterina Malakhova capped the Russian Golf Championship with a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday to win her second tournament of the summer in her home country.

Malakhova's four-round score of 1-under 287 (72-72-72-71) was three strokes better than her next competitor, as she won the Russian Golf Championship for the fourth time of her career.

Malakhova was tied for third at three strokes behind the leader on Wednesday before she moved into a two-way tie for the lead the next day.

Her Friday, which included three straight birdies on the front nine, pushed her into sole possession of the lead by a stroke. She tallied four birdies in the fourth round and carded one of just two under-par rounds on Saturday.

Fellow Lumberjacks teammates Aleksandra Chekalina and Nina Lukyanenko placed sixth and eighth, respectively, on the leaderboard.

Chekalina, a rising fifth-year senior, shot 10-over 298 (74-71-79-74) with her best 18 holes coming during Thursday's second round. Finishing the first round tied for seventh, Chekalina moved up to third on the leaderboard with a 1-under 71, including six birdies on the day.

Lukyanenko, who will be entering her first season in Flagstaff this fall, concluded the tournament at 14-over 302 (77-80-67-78). Despite placing eighth, her third-round 5-under was the lowest round by any golfer in the field over the four days. On Friday, she totaled six birdies to one bogey and shot 4-under on the back nine to leap up seven spots individually to sixth by the end of the day.

The three Lumberjacks' performances follow outstanding summer showings at the Russian Amateur Golf Championship, which Malakhova also won. Chekalina and Lukyanenko tied for third and fifth, respectively.

The trio will make their way to Flagstaff to join the rest of their teammates at the end of the month ahead of the fall semester as the program prepares to defend its Big Sky Conference title.

Women's soccer

The Lumberjacks dropped their first exhibition match, 1-0, to the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday.

After a few hours of weather delays at Lumberjack Stadium, the match was moved to the Walkup Skydome.

"It's clear to see that we have a deep team now and we took the opportunity in an exhibition to play some players that won't burn their eligibility. So it's an opportunity to give them some minutes, let them see the field, and we can make some of those risky decisions before we start solidifying players," coach Kylie Louw said. "I'm really happy that we could throw in a lot of different combinations of all different ages that looked really good, and there was absolutely zero drop in any sort of quality."

Six of the starting 11 made their Northern Arizona debuts in the match, and four substitutes also saw playing time for the first time as Lumberjacks.

Sophomore Natalie Manzo started in goal for the Lumberjacks and made two saves in her 90 minutes of play. About 20 minutes into the first half, she made a diving save, stopping the ball at the bottom-right corner of goal.

Arizona applied pressure, forcing the offense to drop back at times, and neither team managed a goal in the first 45 minutes.

"We're here to see and measure how some of our principles that we have learned, and how can we apply them, where are we in learning those principles and how comfortable are we with our plan. That was the measurements and I thought they did excellent," Louw said.

The second half started rough for the hosts, as Arizona found a path to the net one minute in, when Samantha Baytosh scored a quick goal behind some traffic in the box.

NAU will play host again for its final exhibition match -- which is against Hawaii.

"The goal is to see how much better we can get this week to fix some of the things in our principles that we didn't make good enough decisions on. So challenging our soccer IQ, and how can we go back and evaluate how we can make better decisions in different scenarios," Louw said.