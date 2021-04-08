NAU Roundup: Madi Moore earns Gold Axe Award

Two Northern Arizona student-athletes earned recognition during the Gold Axe Awards ceremony Wednesday night, with Madi Moore (women's tennis) receiving the accolade and Luna Slater (cross country and track and field) named the Distinguished Senior for the College of Arts and Letters.

The tradition of awarding the Gold Axe dates back to 1933, a year after the student body adopted the axe as the symbol for the university's athletics. Each semester it is presented to graduating seniors for their outstanding achievements and distinguished service to NAU and the greater community.

Moore, a native of Arizona and graduate of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, is the 56th Gold Axe recipient from the Athletics Department since 2004. The senior will graduate at the end of April with a degree in biology while minoring in chemistry and psychology. Moore holds a GPA of 3.99.

Entering her senior season tied for fourth all-time in singles wins at No. 6 (19) and sixth all-time in doubles wins at No. 3 (20), Moore earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors in doubles following the 2017-18 season. Her 16-2 record alongside Chiara Tomasetti stands as the best winning percentage (.889) for a pairing in school history for players with at least 10 victories together.