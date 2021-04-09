NAU Roundup: Madeline Wilson takes 10th in women's heptathlon

Day two of the combined events competition at the Jim Click Shootout has come to a close and Northern Arizona freshman Madeline Wilson finished the day in 10th in the women’s heptathlon with a score of 4,533 points.
Joined once again in the field by Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Washington, the women’s heptathlon concluded with Lauren Taubert of Kansas State on top with 5,831 points.
Wilson began the second day of the women’s heptathlon with a total of 2,895 points and in 11th place.
The women’s long jump was Friday’s first event in the continuation of the event. Wilson jumped 5.22 meters and placed 12th in the event, adding 620 points to her tally.
Following the long jump, it was time for the women’s javelin. Wilson threw 27.59 meters to finish 10th in the event. At the end of the women’s javelin, Wilson had totaled 3,946 points.
The final event of the women’s heptathlon was the women’s 800-meter run, in which Wilson placed 10th with a time of 2:38.79.
The Jim Click Shootout will continue Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Women's tennis
A trio of Lumberjacks extended their singles win streaks Friday afternoon as Northern Arizona opened its weekend road trip with a 5-2 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann and Ellie Millard earned victories to sweep the top half of the singles lineup, with a fourth singles win coming in a walkover for Madi Moore at No. 6 and a victory in doubles.
NAU (9-4) immediately took the lead in doubles as Moore and Ava Neyestani won at No. 3 in a walkover. Splitting the remaining two matches, the Lumberjacks earned the point as Dittmann and Elinor Beazley closed out a tight match against Chloe Gavino and Bella Nguyen at No. 2.
Holding on for a 7-6 victory in a tiebreaker, Dittmann and Beazley improved their season record to 7-5 while putting the Lumberjacks ahead early on.
Trailing 2-0 after the walkover at No. 6 in singles, the Aggies (4-11) battled to keep three of the five remaining singles matches close. While Bland pushed the Lumberjacks ahead 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3, extending her win streak to nine straight matches, the Aggies got on the board with Gavi Kalaga's 7-6, 6-1 win on Court 4.
After Millard won her first set 6-4, Gavino forced the NAU senior into a third set at No. 2. Beazley battled back for a 6-3 second set win against Nguyen at No. 5 after dropping the first, sending her match into a third set as well.
However, Dittmann recorded her 10th straight win of the season at No. 1 as she beat Harsha Challa 6-2, 7-5 at the top spot in the lineup to clinch the team victory. Millard added NAU's fifth point with a 6-3 victory in her third set at No. 2, pushing her streak to five straight before Nguyen wrapped up the day with a tiebreaker victory against Beazley on Court 5.