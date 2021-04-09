NAU Roundup: Madeline Wilson takes 10th in women's heptathlon

Mimi Bland, Gina Dittmann and Ellie Millard earned victories to sweep the top half of the singles lineup, with a fourth singles win coming in a walkover for Madi Moore at No. 6 and a victory in doubles.

NAU (9-4) immediately took the lead in doubles as Moore and Ava Neyestani won at No. 3 in a walkover. Splitting the remaining two matches, the Lumberjacks earned the point as Dittmann and Elinor Beazley closed out a tight match against Chloe Gavino and Bella Nguyen at No. 2.

Holding on for a 7-6 victory in a tiebreaker, Dittmann and Beazley improved their season record to 7-5 while putting the Lumberjacks ahead early on.

Trailing 2-0 after the walkover at No. 6 in singles, the Aggies (4-11) battled to keep three of the five remaining singles matches close. While Bland pushed the Lumberjacks ahead 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3, extending her win streak to nine straight matches, the Aggies got on the board with Gavi Kalaga's 7-6, 6-1 win on Court 4.

After Millard won her first set 6-4, Gavino forced the NAU senior into a third set at No. 2. Beazley battled back for a 6-3 second set win against Nguyen at No. 5 after dropping the first, sending her match into a third set as well.