NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks win Presidents' Cup

Northern Arizona Athletics won the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup due to its athletic and academic achievements, becoming the third institution to win the award four or more times.

Northern Arizona's fourth cup ties Eastern Washington for second-most in the award's 19-year history.

It is the Lumberjacks' first Presidents' Cup since winning it in back-to-back seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Coupled with Northern Arizona's sweep of the 2020-21 Big Sky All-Sport Trophies, this year marks the second instance that a school claimed the Men's and Women's All-Sport Trophies and the Presidents' Cup in a singular year. Northern Arizona was also the first school to do so in 2013-14.

"We are so proud of the academic and athletic excellence displayed by NAU student-athletes," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "Prior to the 2020-21 academic year, our student-athletes, coaches and staff embraced the goal of becoming stronger as a result of the perseverance required to face the unique challenges last year presented. The Presidents' Cup is a strong indication that they did indeed accomplish their goals."