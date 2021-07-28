NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks win Presidents' Cup

Northern Arizona Athletics won the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup due to its athletic and academic achievements, becoming the third institution to win the award four or more times.
Northern Arizona's fourth cup ties Eastern Washington for second-most in the award's 19-year history.
It is the Lumberjacks' first Presidents' Cup since winning it in back-to-back seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
Coupled with Northern Arizona's sweep of the 2020-21 Big Sky All-Sport Trophies, this year marks the second instance that a school claimed the Men's and Women's All-Sport Trophies and the Presidents' Cup in a singular year. Northern Arizona was also the first school to do so in 2013-14.
"We are so proud of the academic and athletic excellence displayed by NAU student-athletes," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "Prior to the 2020-21 academic year, our student-athletes, coaches and staff embraced the goal of becoming stronger as a result of the perseverance required to face the unique challenges last year presented. The Presidents' Cup is a strong indication that they did indeed accomplish their goals."
Final regular-season standings in eight of the league's 14 sports make up the athletic portion of the Presidents' Cup criteria. In men's and women's cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, and golf, points are awarded based on a team's finish at the Big Sky Championships. Schools receive an average point total per sport and then are ranked accordingly.
Meanwhile, the academic portion consists of each institution's academic progress rate from the previous year, and each team's grade point average in Big Sky sponsored sports for the current year.
In the final Presidents' Cup rankings, Northern Arizona edged Idaho for the award by one point, while Montana State and Weber State both came in four points behind for third place.
Athletically, the Lumberjacks swept the All-Sport Trophies for the sixth time in school history. Northern Arizona landed first in the athletic tier standings with three first-place finishes (men's tennis, women's tennis, soccer) and Big Sky titles for women's cross country, and men's and women's outdoor track and field. No other school had more than three programs land at the top of their respective sports.
The All-Sport Trophy sweep was a departmental effort though, as 10 of Northern Arizona's 12 Big Sky-sponsored teams placed in the top four this year. Furthermore, eight of the 12 Lumberjack teams (men's and women's cross country, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's outdoor track and field, soccer and golf) placed in the top two of their respective sports.
Northern Arizona also excelled beyond athletic competition, as the Lumberjacks received the highest APR ranking this year with a single-year rate of 990. In addition, every single Big Sky-sponsored program in the department had a team GPA of 3.00 or better for the 2020-21 academic year.
Led by women's tennis' 3.66, a total of six programs including volleyball (3.61), golf (3.58), soccer (3.57), men's basketball (3.56) and women's track and field/cross country (3.50) had team GPAs of 3.50 or higher.
As a department, Northern Arizona Athletics' Big Sky programs sported a cumulative GPA of 3.43 for the recently completed school year.