NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks will allow full crowds at Walkup Skydome

"NAU Football is on the rise as demonstrated by the growth displayed during our spring season and our coaches' efforts in securing the second-ranked recruiting class in America," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "The opportunity to welcome our fans back for a season that features the defending national champions, Sam Houston, as well traditional rivals Montana and Idaho State provides a great opportunity for a sold out Skydome. We cannot wait to come together as one with our students and fans to enjoy live college football. We are excited to announce that we are approaching the upcoming football season with the expectation that we will be at 100% capacity."