NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks will allow full crowds at Walkup Skydome

The 2021 Northern Arizona football season opens on Thursday, Sept. 2, against defending FCS national champion Sam Houston, and Northern Arizona Athletics is planning for a full-capacity crowd in the Walkup Skydome.
"NAU Football is on the rise as demonstrated by the growth displayed during our spring season and our coaches' efforts in securing the second-ranked recruiting class in America," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "The opportunity to welcome our fans back for a season that features the defending national champions, Sam Houston, as well traditional rivals Montana and Idaho State provides a great opportunity for a sold out Skydome. We cannot wait to come together as one with our students and fans to enjoy live college football. We are excited to announce that we are approaching the upcoming football season with the expectation that we will be at 100% capacity."
In addition to the planning for 100% capacity at home football games this fall, the pregame Ponderosa will return as well as student and community tailgating opportunities.
Northern Arizona Athletics will closely monitor conditions and make adjustments as necessary to ensure alignment with all university, Big Sky Conference, and NCAA health and safety guidelines related to fan attendance.
Led by head coach Chris Ball, who is entering his third season at the helm, the Lumberjacks will host five home games in the Skydome this season, including Family Weekend against Idaho State on Oct. 12 and the Senior Day finale versus Montana on Nov. 13.