 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks will allow full crowds at Walkup Skydome
0 comments
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks will allow full crowds at Walkup Skydome

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NAU

The 2021 Northern Arizona football season opens on Thursday, Sept. 2, against defending FCS national champion Sam Houston, and Northern Arizona Athletics is planning for a full-capacity crowd in the Walkup Skydome.

"NAU Football is on the rise as demonstrated by the growth displayed during our spring season and our coaches' efforts in securing the second-ranked recruiting class in America," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "The opportunity to welcome our fans back for a season that features the defending national champions, Sam Houston, as well traditional rivals Montana and Idaho State provides a great opportunity for a sold out Skydome. We cannot wait to come together as one with our students and fans to enjoy live college football. We are excited to announce that we are approaching the upcoming football season with the expectation that we will be at 100% capacity."

In addition to the planning for 100% capacity at home football games this fall, the pregame Ponderosa will return as well as student and community tailgating opportunities.

Northern Arizona Athletics will closely monitor conditions and make adjustments as necessary to ensure alignment with all university, Big Sky Conference, and NCAA health and safety guidelines related to fan attendance.

Led by head coach Chris Ball, who is entering his third season at the helm, the Lumberjacks will host five home games in the Skydome this season, including Family Weekend against Idaho State on Oct. 12 and the Senior Day finale versus Montana on Nov. 13.

Northern Arizona football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Sam Houston

Sept. 11 at South Dakota

Sept. 18 at Arizona

Sept. 25 at Northern Colorado

Oct. 2 vs. Idaho State

Oct. 16 vs. Southern Utah

Oct. 23 at Sacramento State

Oct. 30 at Idaho

Nov. 6 vs. UC Davis

Nov. 13 vs. Montana

Nov. 20 at Cal Poly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
NAU hoops camp a hit for kids
Local

NAU hoops camp a hit for kids

  • Updated

Nearly 100 kids lined up in the Rolle Activity Center on the Northern Arizona University campus Wednesday in preparation for a day of coaching…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)