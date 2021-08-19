NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks volleyball ranked second in preseason poll

With nearly their entire team back from the abbreviated spring season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team came in second in the 2021 Big Sky Preseason Coaches Poll released by the conference office on Wednesday. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Weber State, the defending regular season and tournament champions, were picked to repeat, earning 10 first-place votes and totaling 100 points in the poll. Behind the Wildcats were the Lumberjacks, who notched the remaining first-place vote and finished with 86 points.

Last spring, the Lumberjacks handed Weber State its lone regular season loss. The Wildcats' only other defeat came at the hands of No. 1 Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Northern Colorado, the Big Sky's spring runner-up, was just a few points behind Northern Arizona in the preseason poll with 83 points in third. Montana State (73) and Sacramento State (67) were fourth and fifth, with Portland State coming in sixth with 50 points.

Southern Utah and Idaho were tied for seventh with 38 points each, rounding out the league's projected top eight. The top eight teams will qualify for the 2021 Big Sky Championship to be held Nov. 18-20.