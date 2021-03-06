NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks volleyball looks to knock off unbeaten Weber State in final homestand

In its final homestand of the season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team will aim to take down the Big Sky Conference's best this weekend.

The Lumberjacks welcome the 10-0 Weber State Wildcats to the Rolle Activity Center for matches on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. Both matches will be available on Pluto TV channel 1058.

NAU is tied with Montana State for second in the conference at 8-2 with two weeks remaining in the Lumberjacks' regular season. After hosting undefeated Weber State this weekend, NAU will travel to the defending Big Sky champion, Northern Colorado, next weekend ahead of the conference tournament.

The Lumberjacks pushed their winning streak to a season-high four matches last week, defeating Southern Utah twice in Rolle. After committing their highest attack error total (28) since Oct. 7, 2017 in Sunday's four-set win, the Lumberjacks responded by posting their best hitting percentage since 2017 in Monday's sweep of the Thunderbirds.

Both senior Heaven Harris (.625) and freshman Lyla Hollis (.600) set new career highs in hitting percentage on Monday, part of NAU's .407 attack percentage. The last time NAU hit .400 or better was Nov. 4, 2017, when the Lumberjacks hit .445 in a sweep over Idaho State.