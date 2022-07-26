NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjacks trio enters Big Sky Hall of Fame

Originally scheduled to take place 28 months ago before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely put a halt to the Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments in Boise, Idaho, the Big Sky Conference officially honored the 14 members of its inaugural Hall of Fame class Saturday night as part of the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington.

Fittingly, Northern Arizona's trio of inductees into the first Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame class come from the cross country and track and field programs. Angela Chalmers, Lopez Lomong and Ron Mann, whose careers in Flagstaff span 1980 to 2007 and included several conference titles, multiple NCAA championships, and eventually Olympic appearances.

One of those Olympic Games even tied together Lomong and Mann, with both representing the United States in Beijing in 2008, and they officially entered the Big Sky Hall of Fame on the same night after originally being announced as members of the class in December 2019.

"It's a great honor for both of us, with our love for Northern Arizona No. 1 and then we were on the Olympic Team together in 2008," Mann said. "To have the opportunity to be on the Olympic floor for opening ceremonies with the flag bearer, it doesn't get any better than that. And both of us from Northern Arizona University. Who would have thought it?"

Mann's coaching career at Northern Arizona began in 1980 and lasted until 2004 and followed his own running career for the Lumberjacks that included the Big Sky Conference title in 1971.

"It's a fantastic day to be a Lumberjack because this is a great coach who had a vision of this sport and where NAU needed to be on the world stage," Lomong said. "And we literally put NAU on the map. It's a great celebration, it brought it full circle, and this is exactly where it all began, because of him."

One of Mann's first athletes, Chalmers, rounded out the trio. Mann shared stories of the two-time Olympian's time with the Lumberjacks. The Big Sky's first NCAA champion in cross country, Chalmers was truly one of the first premier runners at Northern Arizona with a career that included a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter run at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Angela Chalmers -- women's cross country/track and field, 1982-87

Chalmers became the Big Sky's first NCAA champ in cross country in 1986 and was a six-time All-American. She also placed eighth at the 1985 NCAA cross country championship meet. Chalmers finished second at the 1984 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship in the 1500m and third in the mile at the 1983 NCAA indoors meet. She placed fifth in the 1550m in 1984, second in the 3000m in 1985 at the NCAA outdoor championships, and she was third in the 1500m and fifth in the 3000m during the 1987 season.

Chalmers was a 1988 and 1992 Olympian, and captured the bronze medal in the 3000m at the 1992 Olympics. She capped her career as Northern Arizona's indoor record holder in the 1500m.

She also holds three outdoor records at Northern Arizona in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m events.

Lopez Lomong -- men's cross country/track and field, 2005-07

Lomong, a two-time Olympian, served as the U.S. delegation Opening Ceremony flag bearer at the 2008 Olympic Games. The 2012 Visa Humanitarian of the Year is one of the most decorated cross country and track and field athletes to compete in the Big Sky, as he has set American records and won numerous USATF titles.

The 2007 NCAA indoor 3000m champ and 2007 NCAA outdoor 1500m champ was named the NCAA Mountain Region Individual Champion and Mountain Region Male Track Athlete of the Year. Lomong recorded top-four finishes at the 2006 and 2007 NCAA cross country championship meets. He is a two-time Big Sky cross country individual and team champion, and 12-time Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week.

He's one of four Big Sky triple champions -- 2007 Big Sky indoor 800m, mile and 3000m. The two-time Big Sky Indoor Athlete of the Meet won the 800m and mile in 2006. In 2007, Lomong was named the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Outstanding Athlete of the Meet. He won the 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m. In 2006 he won the Big Sky outdoor 800m and 1500m races.

He owns the Big Sky outdoor records in the 800m and 1,500m.

Ron Mann -- cross country/track and field coach, 1980-2004

Mann was the director of cross country and track and field from1980-2004 for Northern Arizona. He coached the 1991 women's cross country team to a third-place finish in the national meet, the highest NCAA meet finish by any women's cross country program in Big Sky history.

Mann's teams made history in 1998, as Northern Arizona became the first school in conference history to win all four cross country conference titles in the same year. He produced at least one Olympian in every Summer Games from 1984 through 2004. Mann coached a total of 103 student-athletes who earned All-America honors and 16 who finished among the top 10 at the national championships. He had athletes compete at 115 NCAA cross country and track and field championship meets.

Mann was inducted into the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2018. Overall, Mann earned 56 Big Sky Coach of the Year awards, 58 Big Sky team championships across men's and women's cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field.

Track and field

Just shy of a year to the day of his historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, former Northern Arizona star Luis Grijalva put together an incredible performance in the 5000m finals on Sunday at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. With a season-best 13:10.44, Grijalva nearly medaled and came away with a fourth-place finish in his first world championship appearance.

Grijalva's final time was 35 seconds off of his personal best and Guatemalan 5K national record of 13:10.09 set in Tokyo in August. Meanwhile, Abdihamid Nur's own historic season came to a close with an 11th-place finish at 13:18.05.

Entering Sunday's 5000m final at Hayward Field with the 14th-fastest season-best time (13:14.04) in the 15-runner field, Grijalva started fast and sat in second behind Tokyo gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda through the first 1,000 meters.

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir took the lead at the 2,000-meter split and continued to lead the pack through 3,000 meters, with Grijalva right on his heels just .09 seconds off the lead at 8:04.59. Grijalva slipped to seventh with 1,000 meters to go before making his move on the final lap.

Displaying his signature kick in the final 400 meters, Grijalva crossed the line a 24 seconds behind Uganda's Oscar Chelimo. Immediately behind Grijalva was Canada's Mohammed Ahmed -- Toyko's silver medalist -- and Grant Fisher.

Nur's 11th-place finish capped a season that included four All-American honors and two individual national titles. After placing seventh in the fall and helping the Lumberjacks capture their fifth men's cross country national championship, Nur swept the 3K and 5K national titles at the NCAA indoor championship meet and was third in the 10K at the outdoor championships.