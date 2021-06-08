NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks to send three athletes to NCAA championships

Three Lumberjacks are set to compete at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championship meet that takes place Wednesday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field.

Freshman Abdihamid Nur will compete in the men's 10,000-meter run on Wednesday for Northern Arizona, while junior Jessa Hanson will run in the women's 10,000m Thursday. NAU senior Luis Grijalva will line up for the men's 5000m run Friday.

After the cancellation of the 2020 indoor national championship and the 2020 outdoor season, these athletes have been waiting to compete on the national stage for over a year.

All three Lumberjacks had a strong showing at the cross country national championship meet in the fall and entered the outdoor track season with similar momentum.

In late April, Nur ran his first collegiate 10,000m race at the Fresno State West Coast Relays, clocking a time of 27:47.27. At the time it was the not only the best in the Big Sky, the west region, and the NCAA this season, but ranked sixth-best in conference history, sixth-fastest all-time in the nation and qualified him for the United States Olympic Trials.