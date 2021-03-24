NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks sweep track and field preseason polls

The results of coaches polls for Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field were announced Wednesday, and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks were picked as the top team on both the men’s and women’s side.
The men were picked to claim the 2021 conference championship, receiving all but one first-place vote and 120 total points.
Since 2010, the NAU men's program has won six outdoor Big Sky titles, with their most recent outdoor championship victory in 2018, when they scored 131 points.
The NAU women received five of the 11 first-place votes, and totaled 111 points. Although they finished sixth at the 2019 championships, the women have claimed three of the last four Big Sky outdoor titles, winning in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
With the men coming off of their fourth NCAA cross country national championship and the women ending the season with an 11th place finish, NAU will receive a massive boost from their distance squads on both sides.
In the men’s poll, Montana State was voted second with 91 points, followed by Southern Utah (87) and Idaho State (77). Weber State’s women's team is the preseason No. 2 favorite at 100 points. Sacramento State (99) and Montana State (82) are third and fourth, respectively.
The outdoor conference championships will take place in Ogden, Utah, from Wednesday, May 12, through Saturday, May 15.
Women's tennis
Entering the week with the two highest win totals in the Big Sky this season, the Lumberjacks (7-4) and Idaho State Bengals (7-6) will face off Friday afternoon in a match crucial to each team's postseason aspirations.
With just two of the four teams from the Big Sky's newly created South Division set to move on to the conference tournament in Phoenix, each of the three matches carries significant weight.
Holding a 26-match win streak against Idaho State dating back to 1993, and riding a 15-match win streak in Flagstaff, NAU will defend both at 2 p.m. in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex. Before arriving in Flagstaff, the Bengals spent two days in Phoenix, dropping a pair of matches against Grand Canyon.
Currently on an eight-match win streak of her own in singles play, freshman Gina Dittmann will look to defend it against the Bengals after earning her second Big Sky Player of the Week honor this season.
With last season's meeting between the schools canceled, Cvetkovic last faced the Lumberjacks in 2019 while playing No. 1.
Freshman Hana Cho and junior Alexandra Arkhipov have split time at No. 2, where Ellie Millard enters for the Lumberjacks on a three-match win streak across NAU's recent road trips.
Five players have played at No. 3 for Idaho State, with Cho's 3-2 record at the spot currently leading the way. Mimi Bland enters on a win streak at No. 3 for the Lumberjacks.
The back half of both Idaho State and NAU's lineups is less predictable entering Friday. Four players have spent time at No. 4 and 5 this season for the Bengals, with three holding multiple matches at No. 6.
Wherever she ends up in the lineup, Idaho State freshman Lola O'Lideadha enters with an impressive record and win streak. Earning nine straight victories to build up a 9-2 record this season, O'Lideadha has mostly switched between No. 4 and No. 6.
Along with her sister Sol O'Lideadha, Lola O'Lideadha also holds an 8-3 record in doubles with the freshmen pair winning eight straight matches before dropping their two against Grand Canyon.
Elinor Beazley and Ava Neyestani enter Friday with winning records, at 6-4 and 6-5 respectively, while playing between No. 4 and No. 6. Aleksandra Buczynska also earned her first victory of the season last week against Sacramento State.
Men's tennis
NAU began its three-game home slate this week with a win over Seattle, 6-1. The Lumberjacks have now won two matches in a row to improve to 2-6.
The first doubles court victory came just 20 minutes into the match. A 6-1 win from doubles pairing on No. 2, Chris Steele and Dominick Buzonics, the Lumberjacks had an advantage over the Seattle Redhawks, just needing one more court to win and clinch the crucial doubles point.
After the win from Buzonics and Steele, the Lumberjacks secured the lead over Seattle on No. 1. Alex Groves and Facundo Tumosa fought in a back-and-forth match for the point against Seattle’s Lucas Cerbelli and Eli Oglivy.
On court three, Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon faced two tough opponents. The Redhawks, Emilio Monroy and Billy Givens-Jensen, did not allow Northern Arizona to pull ahead at any moment during the doubles contest.
Down 5-4, Ziomber and Dillon beat Seattle in two games for the Jacks to finally pull ahead of the Redhawks, 6-5. Needing just one more point, the two won their final game, earning the doubles point advantage for the Lumberjacks.
Just 11 minutes into singles, Tumosa, Ziomber, and Steele all went on 3-0 runs to begin their matches. The three ended up winning their first set 6-2 each.
Shortly after the three finished their first sets, Groves followed with a 6-3 first set win over Krause. Buzonics followed through with a 7-5 win on No. 4.
Finishing almost simultaneously, Ziomber and Tumosa secured their singles wins over the Redhawks. Ziomber finished his second set with a 6-3 win while Tumosa finished 6-2.
Buzonics clinched the match for the Lumberjacks over Seattle. On No. 4, the freshman finished his second set 6-3 over Monroy.
Sending his match into a tie, Steele came out victorious in his 7-6 second set to win the tiebreaker and put the Jacks up 5-0.
Groves took the Lumberjacks' final point, earning a second set victory of 6-4 against Krause.
The Jacks are scheduled to be back in action Friday for another home match as they will host Big Sky foe Idaho State (4-8) in Flagstaff at 10 a.m.