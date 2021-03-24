NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks sweep track and field preseason polls

Women's tennis

Entering the week with the two highest win totals in the Big Sky this season, the Lumberjacks (7-4) and Idaho State Bengals (7-6) will face off Friday afternoon in a match crucial to each team's postseason aspirations.

With just two of the four teams from the Big Sky's newly created South Division set to move on to the conference tournament in Phoenix, each of the three matches carries significant weight.

Holding a 26-match win streak against Idaho State dating back to 1993, and riding a 15-match win streak in Flagstaff, NAU will defend both at 2 p.m. in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex. Before arriving in Flagstaff, the Bengals spent two days in Phoenix, dropping a pair of matches against Grand Canyon.

Currently on an eight-match win streak of her own in singles play, freshman Gina Dittmann will look to defend it against the Bengals after earning her second Big Sky Player of the Week honor this season.

With last season's meeting between the schools canceled, Cvetkovic last faced the Lumberjacks in 2019 while playing No. 1.

Freshman Hana Cho and junior Alexandra Arkhipov have split time at No. 2, where Ellie Millard enters for the Lumberjacks on a three-match win streak across NAU's recent road trips.