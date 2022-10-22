NAU ROUNDUP: Lumberjacks sweep opening swim and dive meet

The Northern Arizona swimming and diving team opened up the season strong at home, securing a win against a duo of NAIA schools and one WAC opponent that made the trip to the Wall Aquatic Center Friday.

Northern Arizona defeated Arizona Christian University, Ottawa University Arizona and Idaho in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks hope the win over conference-foe Idaho is a precursor for the year as they begin the journey toward a 10th consecutive WAC title in February.

"I'm really happy with their result and especially their efforts," Lumberjacks coach Andy Johns said of his swimmers. "That was some hard racing. It's a great start this season."

Sophie Velitchkov was one of the many Lumberjacks who performed well in the meet, winning every event she participated in to earn four victories. The sophomore won the 100-yard backstroke (56.82) for the second year in a row and was followed by this year's Pentathlon winner Gracie Munk (57.54).

Velitchkov continued her dominance with a win in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.36. She finished off her perfect day with a victorious 200-yard backstroke (2:06.80), beating the field by over a second.

Freshman Elsa Musselman also won the 200-yard butterfly (2:09.17) by over three seconds as the Lumberjacks swept the four top spots in the event.

"Elsa was really good. I think for a first college swim meet, a lot of our freshmen swam really well," Johns said.

The divers also had standout performances, with all seven Lumberjacks finishing in the No. 1-7 spots of both the 1-meter and 3m dives.

Junior Maegan Jensen topped the boards of the 1m dive (273.90), beating the Wesche twins of Grace (273.75) and Margaret (272.25) to round out the podium. The standings shifted in the 3m dive, with freshman Mackenna Stocker winning her first event as a Lumberjack. She was the only diver to break 300 points (302.70).

Jensen, the Wesche twins and Stocker qualified for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships with their top-four finishes in the 1m. The four also qualified for the zones in the 3m for finishing in the top six of that meet.

They are joined by sophomore Makenna Sammons and junior Reaney Preston in the 3m.

"I loved how the top four or five were all so close in scores," Lumberjacks dive coach Nikki Kelsey said. "It just shows that these ladies are going to keep pushing each other -- which is going to help them get better and better."

Northern Arizona has a quick turnaround as the season gets underway as it will travel to Albuquerque for a meet against against New Mexico on Nov. 4.

Soccer

The Lumberjacks topped the Sacramento State Hornets, 2-0, at Lumberjack Stadium Friday, clinching at least a share of Big Sky Conference regular-season title.

"It's unbelievable the way we started off the year and where we're at now. Kudos to this team, they work so hard and they kept believing and kept trusting in one another, and for us to be at least sharing the title right now is just amazing. I'm super proud of them," Lumberjacks associate coach Alan Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks (7-5-4, 6-1-0 Big Sky) got started early offensively, putting up four shots on goal in just the first 10 minutes of the match.

The Hornets had their fair share of chances early on as well, as Jasmyn Dun put a dangerous shot on goal in the 19th minute, forcing Trinity Corcoran to make her second save of the match.

Northern Arizona saw a few solid chances in the first half, with one coming 25 minutes into the match as Josie Novak dribbled into the box and sent a pass up the middle to Dai Williams, who did not hesitate to take a quick shot. William's shot was deflected by a number of Sacramento defenders, giving Allison Veloz a chance that flew just wide left.

With a scoreless first half, Northern Arizona had some work to do in the second half to secure the win at home.

Avery Ott scored her fourth goal of the season from 5 yards outside the box. Ott sent a pass to Maddie Shafer in the middle, and Shafer played the one-two ball back to Ott who finished.

Corcoran recorded another five saves in her eighth shutout of the season. Corcoran and defenders Logan Maszton, Abby Donathan, Jaylin Borden, Grace Quinn and Rylie Curran played a huge role in the win.

Corcoran's eight shutouts as the starting goalkeeper puts her fifth in single-season shutouts.

The Lumberjacks got their second goal of the night off another assist from Shafer from outside the box. Novak received a pass and took a long shot into the top-left corner of the goal.

Her score ties her with Shafer for most goals on the team with five.

The Lumberjacks will be back in Lumberjack Stadium for a Sunday match to take on the Portland State Vikings at noon. The Lumberjacks have a chance to claim sole ownership of the conference title with a victory or draw.