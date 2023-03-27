The Northern Arizona University track & field teams swept the Big Sky Outdoor Athlete of the Week awards this week following impressive performances at the Willie Williams Classic.

David Dunlap was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week following his event win in the 200-meter. He ran a time of 20.65, easily winning the event and putting him at seventh in the nation. Dunlap also ranks first in the Big Sky and third in the west region in the event.

Mitchell Effing won the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honor after winning the long jump with a mark of 7.79 meters. Effing is currently ranked sixth in the nation, third in the region, and first in the Big Sky in the long jump.

Alyssa Colbert took home the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week award on the back of an event win in the 100-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash. She ran a time of 11.46 in the 100-meter and a time of 23.83 in the 200-meter. Colbert is ranked 23rd in the nation in the event, as well as being ranked eighth in the west region and first in the Big Sky.

Jade Kwinn was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after her second-place performance in the javelin throw. Kwinn threw for a distance of 48.76 meters to earn a ranking of 24th in the nation, 15th in the region, and first in the Big Sky.

In other results from the last day of the Willie Williams Classic, Jenna Figueroa won the women’s long jump after hitting a mark of 12.16 meters. She is now ranked first in the Big Sky and 23rd in the west region. Kenashalee Kerr finished fourth after jumping 11.92 meters, while Brenna Rodriguez jumped 11.73 meters to place seventh. Lily Margolis placed ninth with a mark of 11.32 meters.

Kenya Coburn ran a personal best time of 12.04 in the women's 100-meter to place ninth.

The throwers had another strong day, as they placed five men in the top-12 of the shot put. Parker Bays led the Lumberjacks, throwing 16.55 meters to finish fifth. His throw puts him at first in the Big Sky and 26th in the west region. Jake Tucker and Cole White placed seventh and ninth, respectively, with throws of 15.95 meters and 15.72 meters. Desmond Lott threw 15.52 meters to finish 10th, while CJ McMullen finished 12th with a throw of 12.07 meters.

The women competed in the discus, with Sariyah Horne-Kemp and Tania Duncan placing ninth and 10th. Horne-Kemp threw 43.77 meters to earn a new PR, with Duncan also earning a new PR after throwing 41.14 meters. Horne-Kemp is ranked second in the Big Sky in the discus.

Men’s triple jump also saw success for the Jacks, with Jack Normand placing second. Normand jumped 15.11 meters to set a new personal record and put himself second in the conference in the event. Sirr Butler jumped 14.40 meters to finish fourth, while Malachi Marshall placed ninth with a jump of 12.86 meters.

In the women’s 400-meter Kyairra Reigh took third place with a time of 54.09, a new personal best. She is now ranked first in the Big Sky and 10th in the west region in the event. LiNay Perry ran a time of 56.64 in the same event, finishing in 10th place.

In the men’s 100-meter hurdles Tyson Givens set a new personal best en route to finishing second in the event. He ran a time of 14.37, putting him at first in the conference and 17th in the west region. Wil Peralta closely followed in fourth with a time of 14.64. Karsen Burke finished ninth in the same event, running a time of 15.27.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action this weekend as they split up on the road to head to the Texas Relays and the Stanford Invitational.