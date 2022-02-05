NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks stunned in loss on Northern Colorado last-second 3

Northern Colorado’s Matt Johnson drained a 30-footer with 0.5 seconds left to lift the Bears to a stunning 74-71 victory over the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team on Saturday. Johnson’s game-winner came after the Lumberjacks (8-14, 4-7 Big Sky) hit a pair of 3s themselves in the final minute to tie the game.

“That’s a tough one to have a 12-point lead in the second half and we just couldn’t stop them,” said head coach Shane Burcar. “Give credit to Northern Colorado. We simply could not stop them, but also give credit to our guys because we were down six and we did get a couple of key stops and before you know it we tie the game up. Johnson hits the shot and we had a good shot at the end of the game and it didn’t fall.”

Trailing 71-65 inside the final minute of the game, junior Mason Stark drained a corner 3 with 42.5 seconds left to slice the deficit in half. On the following possession, redshirt freshman Carson Towt rejected Daylen Kountz’s layup to set up the Lumberjacks with an opportunity to tie it.

Back up the court, sophomore Jalen Cone found redshirt junior Nik Mains in the same corner in front of the Lumberjacks bench, and Mains drilled the equalizing 3 with 7.1 seconds remaining.

Northern Colorado (11-11, 6-4 Big Sky) played the rest of the clock out and Johnson’s long-range heave found the bottom of the net to silence the Walkup Skydome crowd in Flagstaff. Still, Northern Arizona had one final chance with a half a second left, but Mains’ 3-point attempt off the inbounds was off the mark.

Although NAU outshot one of the country’s elite three-point shooting teams, Northern Colorado held the overall shooting edge. The Bears shot 49.2% overall, and 59.4% in the second half to erase a 34-29 halftime deficit, while the Lumberjacks closed at 43.8%. The Lumberjacks did make 10 3 compared to eight by the Bears, who entered the day sixth nationally with 10.7 3s per game.

Cone led the Lumberjacks with 19 points and also tallied a career-high 11 assists in his first career double-double. All five Norther Arizona starters scored in double-figures, with Towt at 12 points, Mains at 11, and redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon and freshman Jayden Jackson each scoring 10. For Jackson, it was his first career double-digit scoring performance.

Northern Arizona also outrebounded Northern Colorado, 41-31, with Towt coming up one rebound shy of a double-double. Towt’s nine rebounds led all players, while redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Every Lumberjack to saw action on Saturday scored and recorded at least one rebound.

The Lumberjacks led for more than 18 minutes in the first half, as Haymon gave his team the initial lead with a 3 on its first possession.

Following a bucket by Cone with 6:10 remaining, the Lumberjacks would miss their next seven shots from the field until Stark’s 3.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in Greeley, Colorado, with tipoff from the Bank of Colorado Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

Tying the game after erasing deficits of 11, eight and 10 points, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks finally broke through in the waning moments of Saturday’s rematch with the Northern Colorado Bears.

A block by Emily Rodabaugh with 3:50 remaining led to a layup by Khiarica Rasheed, putting the Lumberjacks in front for the first time. After the sides traded baskets over the next minute, Rasheed put Northern Arizona in front for the final time as she fouled out Northern Colorado’s Kurstyn Harden for a three-point play.

Completing a 24-7 run as a part of a 30-point fourth quarter at home, the Lumberjacks (10-10, 7-5 Big Sky) split the season series with the Bears (8-11, 4-7) as they closed out a 77-71 victory. The win extended Northern Arizona’s road win streak to three straight games and snapped a short two-game losing streak.

“We’ve just been kind of going through a slump, a little bit of up and down,” said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne. “For us to come out and score 30 points in the fourth quarter is huge. I think it really is going to help us get some momentum.”

Finding themselves behind early once again, the Lumberjacks erased the Bears’ 11-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter before falling behind 31-23 less than four minutes before halftime.

Sparked by the play of Teionni McDaniel, the Lumberjacks made their second comeback of the day and entered halftime even at 34.

After assisting Rasheed on a layup, McDaniel scored eight of Northern Arizona’s final nine points in the half. With Northern Arizona picking up its pressure, the Bears turned the ball over twice leading to two quick layups for the Lumberjacks.

McDaniel finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, a new career-high for the freshman guard.

“She was huge, she was a difference maker for us in the first half,” Payne said of McDaniel. “She came in and she was really poised on offense. She finished with a couple good buckets, helped get some steals and really increased our defensive energy. She really was a huge part of our win.”

While the sides traded 3-pointers right out of the break, keeping the score tied at 37-37, Northern Colorado built up another 10-point lead 8:35 left in the game. Needing one last comeback to return to Flagstaff with a win, the rally began with a putback by Rodabaugh followed by the junior driving the length of the floor for a layup after a defensive rebound.

Nina Radford came up with seven straight points of her own to tie the score at 58-58, setting the stage for the Lumberjacks’ final run with eight straight points by Rasheed.

Rodabaugh’s block came with the score tied 60-60, with Rasheed scoring inside off a pass from Radford. While the Bears momentarily tied the score again, Rasheed put the Lumberjacks in front for good just seconds after fouling out Harden.

Harden, who scored 25 points with 13 rebounds against the Lumberjacks on Monday, finished with just 14 points and three rebounds on Saturday.

Hitting a layup with 2:06 left off a pass from Regan Schenck, Rasheed completed the three-point play to take a 67-64 lead. Northern Arizona’s final 10 points came at the free-throw line, hitting 10-of-12 in the final minutes to close out the win.

“Khia had a lot of success when No. 24 was out of the game,” Payne said. “We continued to really try to pound it inside when she was in to try to get her in a little bit of foul trouble and once she got out, it opened it up for Khia to really be able to score.”

The Lumberjacks outrebounded the Bears 40-21, a stark contrast to Monday’s 40-34 advantage for the Bears and Northern Colorado’s average of 37.6 rebounds and 6.1 rebounding margin.

“We watched a ton of film over this past week just really showing us areas we can improve, especially in rebounding,” Payne said. “They just dug in and played a little bit tougher today. They took it to heart and committed to rebounding at both ends.”

Rasheed finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, followed by 13 points and three assists for Radford. Rodabaugh added eight points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Lumberjacks return home next week, hosting Montana (13-6, 6-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. and the Montana State Bobcats (14-8, 9-2) at noon on Saturday.

Women's tennis

Dropping all three matches during a closely contested doubles segment of Friday afternoon's match, Northern Arizona bounced back with an impressive showing in singles play Friday afternoon in Albuquerque.

Gina Dittmann, Mimi Bland and Ava Neyestani all needed an extra game to close out an opening-set victory and the Lumberjacks (1-1) handed the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) their first loss of the season, 5-2.

"This was a good day for Lumberjack tennis," said coach Ewa Bogusz. "We came in with high energy and set the tone for the season."

Sofia Markova put the Lumberjacks on the board first as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 to earn her first career spring victory, followed closely by Dittmann's win at No. 1. After outlasting Yue Lin Chen 7-5 in her opening, Dittmann closed out the victory with a 6-0 second set.

After New Mexico evened the team score 2-2 with a victory on court four, Bland brought Northern Arizona one win away from clinching the team victory. Fighting through a tiebreaker in the first set, Bland beat Sarah O'Connor 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the first set.

Down 4-1 in the opening set, Bland forced the tiebreaker and took the first lead in the set with the 7-6 win. The junior started similarly in her second set, falling behind 3-0 before winning six of the final seven games to clinch the straight-set win.

It was the second tiebreaker of the day for Bland, who fell 7-6 (7-4) alongside Dittmann at No. 1 in doubles play. The match finished after Northern Arizona had lost the doubles point, with New Mexico winning 6-4 at No. 2 and No. 3 to start the day.

Needing just one win to lock up their first win of the spring season, Northern Arizona came up with two thanks to Neyestani and Laura Duhl.

Duhl earned the clinching point with her 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win at No. 6. After briefly falling behind at 3-2 in the first set, Duhl came up with three straight games to enter the second in control. Nearly locking up the win in the second set, Duhl trailed by just one game for the majority of the set before losing 6-4.

Wrapping up the day with an extended two-set match, Neyestani took her match at No. 5 7-5, 6-1 to close out the afternoon. Trailing 3-0 in the opening set, the sophomore rallied back for the 7-5 win before cruising through her second set.

Due to the weather conditions delaying their travel, the Abilene Christian Wildcats did not face Northern Arizona on Saturday in Albuquerque. The Lumberjacks next matches will be in Tucson against Arizona and San Jose State on Feb. 18 and 19.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks started off their weekend of matches in Colorado with a tough loss to the University of Denver, losing 5-2.

Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon brought the team a 6-2 doubles win, followed by Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa's 6-4 doubles win over the ranked pairing of Matt Summers and James Davis, earning Northern Arizona its first point. Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves fell 4-6 while facing Denver's doubles pairing Charlie Miller and Peter Sallay on court two.

Straker-Meads fell at No. 1 singles and Tumosa at No. 2 singles. Buzonics lost on court three to Matt Summers.

Bringing in the only singles win for the Lumberjacks, Ziomber battled back on court four to bring Northern Arizona its second point. Coming from behind after a first set 6-3 loss, Ziomber went on to win 6-3 and the tiebreaker, 7-5.

Track and field

Northern Arizona now holds over 50 Big Sky top-eight season marks after turning up the heat at the Ron Mann Classic on Friday.

The distance squad leads the program in rankings, posting 21 of the top-rated times so far this season.

The women's 800-meter run allowed the Lumberjacks to add three new times to the list, as Melanie Loff championed the event with 2:08.08@ to become the Big Sky leader, Stephanie Cotter (2:14.84@) respectively slid between Elise Stearns and Annika Reiss's already established fourth- and sixth-place times, and Bryn Morely (2:15.77) sealed the night with a seventh-place conference time. Two Northern Arizona men occupy slots within the top six as well.

Morley also placed first in the women's mile with 4:45.51@ to grab the fourth-fastest slot this season, behind teammate Taryn O'Neill (4:40.19). Stearns (4:46.48) and Annika Reiss (4:46.62) currently hold fifth and sixth, while Jesselyn Bries (4:50.31@) now ranks eighth.

Northern Arizona also has four men slated within the conference top seven.

Jack Shea gave a gold performance and personal best 3K time of 8:06.83@ to jump from 11th to fourth in the Big Sky, while Cassi Land won the women's 3K with 9:50.84@ to become seventh in the league behind Bries (9:44.30) and Delaney Rasmussen (8:48.77).

Ryan Raff ran the 5K in 13:34.17@, making him 14th in the NCAA this season, and fifth in the conference behind four teammates.

The sprinters and hurdler placed 11 new names into the Big Sky championship scoring range. Miracle Onyemaobi (55.20) finished first in the women's 400m and now sits atop the season leaderboard as well. LiNay Perry also posted her first collegiate 400m mark of 57.99, sliding into eighth.

In a similar fashion, David Dunlap ran a first-place men's 400m time of 47.92 to position himself fourth in the Big Sky, and Erick Thompson ran a PR of 48.33 to become fifth.

Dunlap championed the men's 60m dash as well with a PR of 6.69. Kyle Smith went 6.86 to tie for fifth this season so far.

Alyssa Colbert ran the 60m time and improved her mark to 7.37, as Synfanie Crudder (7.62) moved up to tie for third, and Kenya Coburn (7.64) is now tied for fourth.

In the 200m, Crudder jumped from eighth overall into contention for fifth, after running 25.14, while Trenton Givens (21.85) and Thompson (21.86) sequentially rank fifth and eighth behind Dunlap (21.54), who holds second.

Lumberjacks Wil Peralta (8.19) and Jyntry Rucker (8.91) also won the men's and women's 60m hurdle finals, landing sixth and tied for eighth in the conference; Rucker shares eighth with teammate Kiana Kai, as Peralta directly follows Trenton Givens' previous time of 8.15.

Madeline Wilson currently sits fifth of the women's 60-meter hurdles board as well.

The throws squad occupies 10 top slots, growing their previous grand total by two marks. Will Beadry is second this season with 20.11m, while Jacob Kaufman threw a personal best of 19.51m Friday to win the event and reaffirm his fourth-place position with some added cushion. Right now, Jack Murphy (18.46) and Garret Bernt (18.45m) also sequentially rank sixth and seventh.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Slater (17.60m), currently fifth, leads the Lumberjacks on the women's weight throw list, with Kimberly Buchanan (17.49m) grinding out a personal best mark on Friday to grab seventh.

Watts gave another PR performance in the women's shot put Friday evening, winning the event with a 15.84m dent and giving herself some extra room at the top of the conference.Matilde Roe (13.70m) now ranks fifth.

Jake Arnold also gave a personal best mark of 17.52m to win the men's shot put and comfortably reinstate his second place conference position. Parker Bays (16.74m) holds fourth.

Courtney Weisenberger (5.41m) and Lily Margolis respectively won the women's long and triple jump. Margolis' new personal best of 11.50m cements her sixth in the Big Sky, while Jenna Figueroa (11.86m), Kenashalee Kerr (11.62) and Weisenberger (11.47m) sequentially rank third, fifth and seventh.

Lumberjacks Mitchell Effing (15.08m) and Jack Normand (14.91m) also carry the fourth and sixth slots in the men's triple jump, with Effing additionally ranked third in the long jump with 7.20m.

