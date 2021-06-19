NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks set to compete at Olympic Trials

With the Tokyo Games just a little more than a month away, six athletes with connections to Northern Arizona University will compete in theOlympic Trials that take place from June 18 to 27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
A pair of former Lumberjacks and this year's NCAA bronze medalist are set to run in the 10,000-meter race set for tonight at 7:25 p.m. Lopez Lomong, a two-time former Olympian and 2007 NCAA Outdoor 1500m champion, entered the 10K with the top time of 27:04.72. He ran the time at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 6, 2019.
Joining him in the 10K are current Lumberjack Abdihamid Nur and 2013 NCAA 5000m bronze medalist Diego Estrada, once an NAU standout.
Nur, who won his bronze medal in the 10K just over a week ago in Eugene, originally qualified for the Trials at the West Coast Relays in Fresno, California, on April 30. He won the race with a 27:47.27, but bested the time with a 27:42.73 at the NCAAs as 10 men broke the meet record at Hayward Field on June 9.
Meanwhile, Estrda's qualifying time came in 2019 like Lomong's. Running a 27:57.99 on May 2, 2019 at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Palo Alto, California, Estrada booked his ticket to the Trials. While running for Northern Arizona, Estrada reached the 2012 London Olympics as he competed in the 10,000m for Mexico.
Brooke Andersen will be the next former Lumberjack to compete when the women's hammer competition begins at 1:25 p.m. on June 24. Finals for the event will be held two days later on Saturday, June 26, at 4:05 p.m.
Andersen's mark of 78.18m, set at the Wichita State Open on April 10, ranks second in the U.S. during the qualifying period. She enters the Trials with the second-best in United States history. During her Lumberjack career, Andersen earned a pair of silver medals at the NCAA outdoor championship meet as she finished second in hammer throw in 2017 and 2018.
NAU signee Hobbs Kessler will run the first of potentially three 1500m races on June 24 at 6:04 p.m., as the high school senior looks to build on his national high school record of 3:34.36 set on May 29. Kessler's time also beat the current NCAA 1500m record and snapped the 20-year old high school mark by nearly four seconds.
Kessler, whose time sits fourth among the list of entrants, would run on Friday, June 25, at 4:05 p.m. in the semifinals and Sunday, June 27, at 5:10 p.m. in the finals should he advance past each round.
Lomong will return to the track for the 5000m. Holding the second-best mark of 12:58.78, Lomong hit the qualifying mark on Sept. 10, 2019, at Michael Johnson Track in Beaverton, Oregon.
Joining the former Lumberjack in the 5K will be freshman Nico Young. Hitting a 13:24.26 mark in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 23, he ranked fifth in the NCAA this season.
The Trials will be televised on NBC and NBC Sports Network. Coverage will also be available on Peacock Premium, NBC's streaming service, and select field events will be available at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Schedule of Events (All times listed are Pacific)
Friday, June 18: Men's 10,000m Final 7:25 p.m. (Lomong, Nur, Estrada)
Thursday, June 24: Women's Hammer Qualifying 1:25 p.m. (Andersen)
Thursday, June 24: Men's 1500m First Round 6:04 p.m. (Kessler)
Friday, June 25: Men's 1500m Semifinals 4:05 p.m. (Kessler)
Saturday, June 26: Women's Hammer Finals 4:05 p.m. (Andersen)
Sunday, June 27: Men's 5000m Final 4:30 p.m. (Lopez, Young)
Sunday, June 27: Men's 1500m Final 5:10 p.m. (Kessler)