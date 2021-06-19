NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks set to compete at Olympic Trials

Brooke Andersen will be the next former Lumberjack to compete when the women's hammer competition begins at 1:25 p.m. on June 24. Finals for the event will be held two days later on Saturday, June 26, at 4:05 p.m.

Andersen's mark of 78.18m, set at the Wichita State Open on April 10, ranks second in the U.S. during the qualifying period. She enters the Trials with the second-best in United States history. During her Lumberjack career, Andersen earned a pair of silver medals at the NCAA outdoor championship meet as she finished second in hammer throw in 2017 and 2018.

NAU signee Hobbs Kessler will run the first of potentially three 1500m races on June 24 at 6:04 p.m., as the high school senior looks to build on his national high school record of 3:34.36 set on May 29. Kessler's time also beat the current NCAA 1500m record and snapped the 20-year old high school mark by nearly four seconds.

Kessler, whose time sits fourth among the list of entrants, would run on Friday, June 25, at 4:05 p.m. in the semifinals and Sunday, June 27, at 5:10 p.m. in the finals should he advance past each round.

Lomong will return to the track for the 5000m. Holding the second-best mark of 12:58.78, Lomong hit the qualifying mark on Sept. 10, 2019, at Michael Johnson Track in Beaverton, Oregon.