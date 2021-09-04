NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks run rust off legs, break in youth on way to George Kyte Classic wins

After a shorter offseason than usual, the Northern Arizona cross country teams laced up and then picked up right where they left off, with dominant performances coming from seniors Ryan Raff and Pipi Eitel sealing victories at the George Kyte Classic.
The men secured first place with a low score of 15 points, ending with five runners in the top six finishers. The women's team did the same to win with a low score of 19 points.
"Ryan and Pipi are veterans of the program, they know how to race at altitude and at this park, and I liked just how they raced today," said Michael Smith, NAU's director of cross country and track and field. "They're great leaders for us and it was awesome to see them do their thing and lead the crew."
Seniors Aldo Marquez, and Raff, redshirt junior Jack Shea, sophomore Drew Bosley, redshirt sophomore Theo Quax, and freshmen Jordan Black, Riley Human and George Kusche positioned themselves at the starting gate first, dressed in their gold NAU uniforms.
Stabilizing a conservative pace early, the men formed a pack and positioned themselves toward the front early on, maintaining solid momentum throughout the race.
Ultimately it was Raff sprinting down the final stretch to earn first place in men's 4.5-mile run at Buffalo Park with a time of 22:31.2, with Bosely (22:37.0) and NAU alum and NAZ Elite runner Matt Baxter (22:41.0) not far behind.
Kusche, a Nebraska transfer, placed fourth with a time of 22:59.3, with Marquez (23:22.4) and Quax (23:34.2) sequentially rounding out the scorers for NAU; Black (23:52.6), Shea (24:24.4), and Human (25:06.2) finished 11th, 18th and 30th overall as well.
With several athletes on the men and women's teams entering their very first collegiate cross country meet, Smith said he was pleased with their performances.
"This is always a hard one to start off in. It's a hot day, you're racing at altitude and we don't taper for it in any way; they train right through it," Smith said. "This is hard for even our experienced athletes. But for the people that are just opening up and starting off here, it's this a tough way to begin."
Eitel, senior Jenna McCaffrey, juniors Cassi Land, Abby Riordan, Meagan Van Pelt and Luna Slater, redshirt sophomores Melanie Loff and Jesselyn Bries, sophomore Elise Stearns, and freshmen Maggi Congdon and Alexis Kebbe awaited the start of the women's race.
Also settling into a comfortable stride quickly, the NAU women found themselves holding strong and carrying composure throughout the race.
In the end, Eitel earned the individual crown with a time of 15:32.7 in the women's 2.5-mile race, while Congdon (15:54.0), Stearns (15:54.0), Kebbe (15:56.6) and Bries (16:00.2) completed the scoring run for the NAU women.
Additionally, Land (16:01.8), Van Pelt (16:05.4), McCaffrey (16:17.5), Slater (16:29.0), Riordan (16:50.6), and Loff (18:24.7) respectively placed eighth, ninth, 10th, 14th, 16th and 40th overall.
Unfortunately the George Kyte Classic, a Northern Arizona tradition for more than 40 years, was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's return has reigned special for coaches and athletes alike.
"It was fantastic to be back," Smith exclaimed. "We've had a lot of great athletes in our program start their collegiate careers at this meet."
Soccer
Northern Arizona suffered a 3-0 home-opening loss to Grand Canyon University on Friday.
The visiting Antelopes scored all their goals in the second half to top the Lumberjacks, who now own a 0-5 record.
Grand Canyon's offense, led by senior forward Marleen Schimmer, controlled its side of the ball well and found openings to score from quick passes.
Eight minutes after halftime, Camryn Larson found the back of the net with a header after a well-placed assist from Mikaela McGee came through three Lumberjacks in a crowded goal box, giving GCU a lead it would never relinquish.
Marleen Schimmer was awarded a penalty kick in the 75th minute of the match, scoring the second goal. Ten minutes later, Jaycee Iranshad went for a close shot one on one with NAU goalkeeper Natalie Manzo, and squeezed past her to put the visitors on top 3-0.
With the victory, GCU moved closer to NAU in the all-time series mark at 6-3.
Lumberjacks senior forward Madison Montgomery is clear on her belief in her teammates and what NAU soccer is looking to while moving forward.
"I definitely think we have a special group of players, we're just not playing to our full potential. A lot of us have a fire lit under us still from last year getting kicked out of the tournament, and I think I'm just riding on that and people's will to win, and I think it's there. We're still finding our footing, and we are playing hard teams. Our schedule is tough, so it's hard on the confidence but we have to remember why we're here and that conference is gonna be a much different game," Montgomery said.
The Lumberjacks will head to Phoenix next week for a pair of neutral matches, playing New Mexico on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then Denver on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.