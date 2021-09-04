NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks run rust off legs, break in youth on way to George Kyte Classic wins

"I definitely think we have a special group of players, we're just not playing to our full potential. A lot of us have a fire lit under us still from last year getting kicked out of the tournament, and I think I'm just riding on that and people's will to win, and I think it's there. We're still finding our footing, and we are playing hard teams. Our schedule is tough, so it's hard on the confidence but we have to remember why we're here and that conference is gonna be a much different game," Montgomery said.