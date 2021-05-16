NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks lead Women's All-Sport Trophy

Northern Arizona Athletics leads the way in the race for the Big Sky Conference Women's All-Sport Trophy with two championships left to be decided on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks are second in the men's standings, as announced by the conference office.

The All-Sports Trophies recognize the top performing school in the Big Sky based on performances in the league sports that each school sponsors. Points are awarded only in conference-sponsored sports. Points are awarded on the basis of regular-season standings in basketball, soccer, football, tennis, softball and volleyball and on the basis of conference tournament/championship results in all other sports.

Institutional scores are calculated by dividing total points by the number of Big Sky sponsored sports the institution sponsors. Adjustments were made for the 2020-21 standings to reflect sports that were played in divisions and football teams that did not compete.

The Lumberjacks sit atop the women's standings with 8.83 points, ahead of Idaho (7.0), as they vie for their ninth All-Sport Trophy in school history. Northern Arizona's most recent Women's All-Sport Trophy win was during the 2017-18 season.