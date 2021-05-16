NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks lead Women's All-Sport Trophy

Northern Arizona Athletics leads the way in the race for the Big Sky Conference Women's All-Sport Trophy with two championships left to be decided on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks are second in the men's standings, as announced by the conference office.
The All-Sports Trophies recognize the top performing school in the Big Sky based on performances in the league sports that each school sponsors. Points are awarded only in conference-sponsored sports. Points are awarded on the basis of regular-season standings in basketball, soccer, football, tennis, softball and volleyball and on the basis of conference tournament/championship results in all other sports.
Institutional scores are calculated by dividing total points by the number of Big Sky sponsored sports the institution sponsors. Adjustments were made for the 2020-21 standings to reflect sports that were played in divisions and football teams that did not compete.
The Lumberjacks sit atop the women's standings with 8.83 points, ahead of Idaho (7.0), as they vie for their ninth All-Sport Trophy in school history. Northern Arizona's most recent Women's All-Sport Trophy win was during the 2017-18 season.
This season, the Lumberjacks claimed the Big Sky Championship in women's cross country and women's tennis, while placing first in the Southeast Division in soccer. The Lumberjacks also placed second in golf and fourth in volleyball.
On the men's side, Northern Arizona is in second with a score of 8.125 behind Southern Utah (9.25). The Lumberjack men have won a conference-record six straight trophies going back to the 2013-14 year (there were no trophies awarded in 2019-20) and own 16 All-Sport Trophies.
Like the women's tennis team, the men's tennis team not only finished the regular season first in the Big Sky South Division, but the Lumberjacks also won the conference tournament title. The defending national champion men's cross country team placed second at the conference championship, and the football team tied for third during the spring season.
The Big Sky outdoor track and field championships were set to finish Saturday, as will the conference softball championship.
Big Sky Conference Women's All-Trophy Standings (as of May 15):
1. Northern Arizona – 8.83
2. Idaho – 7.0
3. Weber State – 6.83
4. Northern Colorado – 6.6
5. Montana State – 6.1
6. Southern Utah – 6.0
7. Portland State – 5.0
8. Eastern Washington – 4.83
9. Sacramento State – 4.583
10. Idaho State – 4.167
11. Montana – 2.83
Big Sky Conference Men's All-Trophy Standings (as of May 15):
1. Southern Utah – 9.25
2. Northern Arizona – 8.125
3. Weber State – 8.1
4. Idaho State – 6.75
5. Eastern Washington – 6.25
T6. Montana State – 6.17
T6. Portland State – 6.17
8. Montana – 5.67
9. Idaho – 5.3
10. Sacramento State – 3.875
11. Northern Colorado – 2.5