NAU Roundup: Lumberjacks hire Ricciardi as assistant men's basketball coach

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar announced the promotion of Jake Ricciardi to assistant coach on Thursday. Ricciardi recently wrapped up his first season on Burcar's staff as the team's director of nasketball operations.

"Jake took a risk, he came across from South Alabama with no title and hoped for the best, and he worked really hard as our DOBO," Burcar said. "As we grow our program, we're trying to grow from within. Jake is a young coach who goes for it and he believes in our program. I couldn't be happier for him."

Ricciardi joined the men's basketball staff in August following two seasons at South Alabama. During a season in which COVID-19 threw multiple wrinkles throughout the 2020-21 docket, Ricciardi oversaw Northern Arizona's day-to-day operations, including travel, budget and administrative recruiting work in his previous role.

"First off, I want to thank Coach Burcar, [Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics] Mike Marlow and [Deputy Athletic Director] Uri Farkas for believing in me in this promotion to an assistant coach role," Ricciardi said. "Their belief in me means everything, and I'm looking forward to being on the court to coach the guys we have in this program."